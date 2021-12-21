Who Would Play Meghan Markle on The Crown? Gugu Mbatha–Raw Says She'd Consider It!

It might be her most royal role yet.
Gugu Mbatha-Raw opened up during a recent interview with Tatler in their Feb. 2022 issue about fans who want her to play the Duchess of Sussex on the Netflix hit The Crown.
"Oh my God, that's hilarious," she said, adding that she would "be very flattered" to play Meghan Markle and would "have to consider it."
Mbatha-Raw also went on that she understands why the role would be considered a winner, since audiences are very charmed with the happenings of the royal family.
"It sort of feels like a fairytale from an American viewpoint," the English performer said in the interview.
"I'm sure it's not an easy life. And I'm sure we don't know the half of it. But I respect it," she went on before reflecting more on Markle and Prince Harry. "I wish them luck. It's a tricky transition to make."
Though the series is currently set to wrap before the Meghan years, right now it's focusing on someone close to her heart: her late mother–in–law.
Elizabeth Debicki, who is currently plays Princess Diana, was spotted on Saturday, Nov. 6, filming season five. She was wearing what looked like the iconic black off-the-shoulder Christina Stambolian dress she wore to a Vanity Fair fundraiser for the Serpentine Gallery in Kensington Gardens in 1994.
The look inspired the term "revenge dress" because the princess wore it the night ITV aired a documentary in which Prince Charles admitted to having an affair with now-wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, during his marriage to Diana.
Season five will premiere in November 2022 and the sixth and final season of The Crown will likely premiere in 2023.