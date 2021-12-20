Watch Zendaya Battle Old Habits in Euphoria Season 2 Trailer

Watch : Zendaya Picks Up First Emmy Nomination for "Euphoria"

HBO brought us an early Christmas gift: the season two trailer of Euphoria.

While it's b–Rue–tal waiting until Jan. 9 for the new season of the hit drama series, on Dec. 20 the streamer released the first trailer for the second season of the Sam Levinson–created series. The love–, loss– and addiction–filled clip opens with Rue (Zendaya) heading into what is presumably a Narcotics Anonymous meeting with a suitcase in tow and her sponsor, Ali (Colman Domingo), sitting in the front row.

"This is not easy, but I am proud of each and every one of you for trying to take this on," the group leader says. "Because there's no future in addiction."

The trailer continues with clips of Rue and her girlfriend, Jules (Hunter Schafer). "When I first met her," Rue says, "I was just immediately in love."

"As soon as I saw her, I was just immediately afraid to lose her," she continues.