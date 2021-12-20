SNL’s Creator Lorne Michaels Talks Possible End as Reigning King of Late Night Comedy

Watch : Jason Sudeikis' Must-See Moments on "Saturday Night Live"

Pretty soon, you might see Lorne Michaels "live from the golf course!"

On, Dec. 20, the Saturday Night Live creator told CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King that it could be a "really good time to leave" after the NBC series hits its 50th anniversary.

The venerable producer, who is considered the king of late-night comedy, added, "I won't want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it. It's been my life's work. So I'm going to do everything I can to see it carry on and carry on well," he said.

The variety comedy series is now in its 47th season, which would see Lorne looking at retirement when the show runs in 2024 and into 2025.

In the interview, he also reflected on the of impact SNL's 40th anniversary had on him in 2015. "Just seeing all the generations of the show. You can't put anyone in the cast that you don't have complete faith in. You may not know how it'll turn out, but you want that decision to have been pure of heart," he said.