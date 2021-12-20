YouTuber Cody Ko Is Engaged to Girlfriend Kelsey Kreppel

Watch : Inside James Charles & Tati Westbrook's YouTube DRAMA

It's official!

Cody Ko is engaged to Kelsey Kreppel after dating for more than four years. The YouTuber and host of the Tiny Meat Gang podcast shared the news of his engagement on Instagram, captioning a photo of himself on bended knee, "yesterday was a beautiful perfect day. thanks for making me the happiest guy on earth @kelseykreppel."

Kelsey made her own Instagram announcement: "i've never been more sure about anything. can't wait to spend forever smiling with you.:"

News of their engagement was met with much excitement from the YouTube community, with Chris Klemens, Emma Chamberlain and more stars congratulating the couple.

Emma commented, "YASSS CODAY AND KELSAYYYY," and musician Finneas added, "AWWWWWW SO HAPPY FOR YOU GUYS!!"

Over on Kelsey's Instagram, Finneas' girlfriend Claudia Sulewski chimed in, "so happy for you two!!!!!"