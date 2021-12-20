YouTuber Cody Ko Is Engaged to Girlfriend Kelsey Kreppel

It's official!
Cody Ko is officially engaged to Kelsey Kreppel after dating for more than four years. The YouTuber and host of the Tiny Meat Gang podcast shared the news of his engagement on Instagram, captioning a photo of himself on bended knee, "yesterday was a beautiful perfect day. thanks for making me the happiest guy on earth @kelseykreppel."
Kelsey made her own Instagram announcement: "i've never been more sure about anything. can't wait to spend forever smiling with you.:"
News of their engagement was met with much excitement from the YouTube community, with Chris Klemens, Emma Chamberlain and more stars congratulating the couple.
Emma commented, "YASSS CODAY AND KELSAYYYY," and musician Finneas added, "AWWWWWW SO HAPPY FOR YOU GUYS!!"
Over on Kelsey's Instagram, Finneas' girlfriend Claudia Sulewski chimed in, "so happy for you two!!!!!"
Cody popped the question nearly four months after the pair celebrated their fourth anniversary in Malibu. Kelsey documented their trip on her vlog, taking viewers on their fancy dinner to Mastros and to the pier.
And though Kelsey and Cody typically write brief, jokey captions for special occasions—on Kelsey's birthday, Cody captioned a pic, "happy birthday you little f--ker i love you!!!"—Kelsey was slightly more emotional in her Valentine's Day post in February.
"it's valentine's day! we are in love w each other but i also love my family and my friends and our dog and the life we built together and i wouldn't have been able to experience any of that without loving myself first," she shared. "rn i'm drinking wine straight from the bottle still in my pjs which i also love. if the only person you have to celebrate today with is yourself you should celebrate that bc you deserve it. i sound like a tumblr post lmfao bye losers i'm gonna go make out with my bf."