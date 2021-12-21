26 Stars Share Their Favorite Foundations & Concealers: Rihanna, Nina Dobrev, Olivia Rodrigo & More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Unfortunately, most of us don't have a glam squad on the payroll to do our hair and makeup for special events. However, that doesn't mean we can't take a cue from celebrities and their makeup artists. Throughout 2021, plenty of stars shared their go-to foundations, concealers, tinted moisturizers, and tinted sunscreens.

We may not have a pro makeup artist to apply our makeup, but we can use the same products as Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Nina Dobrev, Zendaya, Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B, Lizzo, Jessica Alba, Jennifer Garner, Kathy Hilton, Shay Mitchell, Kyle Richards, Amanda Seyfried, Lala Kent, Doja Cat, Madison LeCroy, Paige DeSorbo, Padma Lakshmi, Ally Brooke, Rosie Huntington-Whitely, Hannah Ann Sluss, Tracy Tutor, Mary Fitzgerald, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, and Bretman Rock.