The First Look at Showtime’s New Bill Cosby Docuseries Is Finally Here

Watch : Bill Cosby Released From Prison After Court Overturns Conviction

It's time to talk about Bill Cosby.

On Dec. 20, Showtime released a first-look teaser of their upcoming four-part docuseries We Need to Talk About Cosby. The new series, directed by Emmy Award winner W. Kamau Bell, follows the rise and fall of comedian, Bill Cosby, who was once thought of as "America's Dad," before he was accused of "rape, drug-facilitated sexual assault, sexual battery and other misconduct by more than 60 women as far back as nearly 60 years," according to the series.

"I am a child of Bill Cosby, you know what I mean." says Bell in the clip. "I'm a Black man and a comic born in the '70s. Bill Cosby had to be one of my heroes. But this, this was f––cked up."

He continues in the teaser, "What do we do about everything we knew about Bill Cosby, and what we know now. How do we talk about Bill Cosby?"