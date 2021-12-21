The Bachelor Alum Hannah Godwin Shares Her 5 Ultimate Amazon Beauty Finds

We included these products chosen by Hannah Godwin because we think you'll like her picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We have been intrigued by Hannah Godwin ever since she stepped out of the limo during The Bachelor Season 23. She stole our hearts (and fiancé Dylan Barbour's) on Bachelor in Paradise Season 6. Every time we see Hannah, whether it's on reality TV or Instagram, we can't help asking "Where did she buy that?" and "What product did she use?"
Thankfully, Hannah G isn't the type of person who seems to believe in "beauty secrets." Instead, she's super open when it comes to her routine, sharing her favorite products and application tips. Recently, the social media influencer shared her top five Amazon beauty favorites, which included picks from Lady Gaga and Miranda Kerr's brands.
Drybar Detox Dry Shampoo
If you're looking for the perfect dry shampoo, this may be it. Aside from getting the Hannah G seal of approval, this one has 3,600+ five-star Amazon reviews. This formula is great for all hair types, absorbing excess oil and adding lift at the roots. Your hair will look and feel refreshed, clean, and voluminous. The original scent is fantastic, but if you're looking for another option, Amazon has six to choose from.
Moroccanoil Treatment Oil
Hannah uses Moroccanoil Treatment Oil to get "shiny hair" and she's far from the only one who relies on this product since it has 38,100+ five-star Amazon reviews. This multi-tasking miraculous hair treatment is infused with argan oil to make your tresses look and feel healthier. It conditions, detangles, smooths out frizz, and increases shine by up to 118%. You can apply this on damp hair or dry hair.
KORA Organics Noni Glow Face Oil
The BIP fan favorite described the effects of this facial oil as "so glowy." This product is from Miranda Kerr's line KORA Organics. Just warm a few drops in your hands before applying to your face, neck, and chest as the final step of your daily skincare routine to get radiant, glowing skin. This nourishing oil smooths and brightens the skin in addition to evening out skin tone and protecting the moisture barrier.
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga: Tutti Gel-Powder Highlighter
Hannah advised that you apply this highlighter to cheekbones, eyes, nose, above the lip," admitting, "to be honest, I apply it everywhere." This highlighter is from Lady Gaga's cosmetics line Haus Laboratories as a part of her limited edition Italian Glam collection, which was inspired by the singer's House of Gucci role.
The highlighter has an innovating gel-powder formula that fuses to the skin, delivering a weightless luminosity and a blurring effect to any complexion. Pro tip: sweep onto the high points of the cheeks, creating a "C" chape toward the temple and brow bone.
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Felt-Tip or Microtip Liquid Eyeliner Pen in Black & Brown
Hannah said that this eyeliner pen from Lady Gaga's brand Haus Laboratories is "easy to use and it doesn't smudge." This eyeliner is an Amazon favorite with 8,900+ five-star reviews. The beloved bestseller is long-lasting, smudge-proof, vegan, and cruelty-free with a flexible and precise tip.
If you're looking for more Hannah G-inspired shopping, she shared her must-haves for like-worthy Instagrams and TikToks.