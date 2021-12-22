Find Out Which Dance Pop Contestants Make Jessalynn Siwa's XOMG Pop Group

Watch : Who Will Be the FINAL Member of XOMG POP!?

OMG, it's the final countdown on Siwas Dance Pop Revolution—which means we'll finally know which contestant(s?!) will join Jessalynn Siwa mega girls group.

During an exclusive sneak peek at the two-part season finale, airing Tuesday, Dec. 28, Jessalynn gives feedback to the three XOMG POP frontrunners.

"First thing I want to tell you is, tonight was phenomenal," Jessalynn begins, as daughter JoJo Siwa agrees that the girls' performance was "magical."

Jessalynn continues, "As much as I was worried about taking some sassy girls and doing a ballad, it was pretty amazing. Dallas, Kinley and Tinie-T, please step forward."

Then Jessalynn gives individual feedback on the trio of mini stars.

"Kinley, I think you are a phenomenal dancer but we're going to have to work on your singing," Jessalynn notes. "Tinie-T, you didn't have a part tonight. I wish you did and I think your mom wished you did too. You weren't prepared this week, but what you did, you did good. When it was your time to sing, you sang. You remind me a lot of JoJo in your glass is half full. It's a cool trait to have."