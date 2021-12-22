E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Find Out Which Dance Pop Contestants Make Jessalynn Siwa's XOMG Pop Group

Jessalynn and JoJo Siwa crown the Siwas Dance Pop Revolution winner on Dec. 21. Find out whether contestants Tinie-T, Dallas or Kinley made the final team.

By Samantha Bergeson Dec 22, 2021 2:00 PMTags
TVMusicReality TVExclusivesDanceShowsJojo SiwaNBCUSiwas Dance Pop Revolution
Watch: Who Will Be the FINAL Member of XOMG POP!?

OMG, it's the final countdown on Siwas Dance Pop Revolution—which means we'll finally know which contestant(s?!) will join Jessalynn Siwa mega girls group. 

During an exclusive sneak peek at the two-part season finale, airing Tuesday, Dec. 28, Jessalynn gives feedback to the three XOMG POP frontrunners. 

"First thing I want to tell you is, tonight was phenomenal," Jessalynn begins, as daughter JoJo Siwa agrees that the girls' performance was "magical."

Jessalynn continues, "As much as I was worried about taking some sassy girls and doing a ballad, it was pretty amazing. Dallas, Kinley and Tinie-T, please step forward." 

Then Jessalynn gives individual feedback on the trio of mini stars.

"Kinley, I think you are a phenomenal dancer but we're going to have to work on your singing," Jessalynn notes. "Tinie-T, you didn't have a part tonight. I wish you did and I think your mom wished you did too. You weren't prepared this week, but what you did, you did good. When it was your time to sing, you sang. You remind me a lot of JoJo in your glass is half full. It's a cool trait to have." 

photos
Jessalynn & JoJo Siwa's Cutest Mother-Daughter Moments

Lastly, Jessalynn says, "Dallas, I think tonight, you were an angel on-stage. As hard as it is to bring a house down with a ballad, you did."

E!

Jessalynn adds, "You did it your way, and I hope tonight, when you go to bed, you sleep in your XOMG jacket." 

And the crowd erupts as Dallas is officially the winner! 

"It's my dream come true," she gushes.  

Trending Stories

1

Watch North West Channel The Grinch in Latest Makeup Transformation

2

Chrishell Stause Hints at True Reason Behind Jason Oppenheim Breakup

3

Why Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are on Track to Make History at 2022 Oscars

E!

But Jessalynn isn't done yet.

"I promise you I understand what you're going through," she addresses the remaining girls. "I've been there with JoJo. This is the most important thing in the world to me. I want to make this as fast as I can...."

Will Jessalynn's XOMG POP group have more than one winner?! The finale is "to be continued" so we'll just have to wait, tune in and see! 

Trending Stories

1

Watch North West Channel The Grinch in Latest Makeup Transformation

2

Chrishell Stause Hints at True Reason Behind Jason Oppenheim Breakup

3

Why Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are on Track to Make History at 2022 Oscars

4

Mariah Carey’s Card From Daughter Monroe Will Melt Your Heart

5

All the Details on Bachelorette Michelle Young's Engagement Ring

Latest News

Exclusive

See Terry Bradshaw Receive the Key to His Hometown in Touching Tribute

Bachelor Clayton Echard Reacts to Criticism Over His Casting

Spider-Man’s Jacob Batalon Reflects on Weight Loss Journey

Vote for the Social Media Moments That Defined Your 2021

Exclusive

Find Out Which Dance Pop Contestants Make Jessalynn Siwa's XOMG

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya Receive $200,000 for New House

NFL Star Ryan Kelly and Wife Emma Mourn "Unbearable" Loss of Baby Girl