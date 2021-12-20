The Cutest Planners for Getting Your Life Together in 2022

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It is just us or did 2021 fly by?
2022 is less than two weeks away, which makes this the perfect time to start setting those intentions and planning out the new year. Although you can organize nearly every aspect of your life on your phone, there's nothing like putting ink to paper to help you feel like you have your life semi-figured out. Plus, you don't have to worry about tech issues with physical planners!
We understand that finding a planner can be a deeply personal process, so we took it upon ourselves to find the best of the best planners on the market, so you can spend less time searching and more time planning. Whether you prefer horizontal or vertical orientations, colorful designs or simple no-fuss layouts, we've got you covered.
For the cutest planners that will keep you productive AF in the new year, scroll below!
Dancing Daisies A5 LifePlanner™
We've been using Erin Condren's Lifeplanner for years! We love how you can customize the covers and swap them out depending on the season or your aesthetic preferences. In addition to providing weekly and monthly spreads, this planner comes with three sheets of stickers, monthly quotes, contacts pages, a folder and plenty of pages for notes!
Checkmate 2022 Planner
Jot down important dates, appointments and notes until January 2023 in style! Besides the cute design, you'll appreciate the handy to-do lists, wish lists and the "to see & do" column.
2022 12-Month Monthly Planner
Plant the seeds for a healthy and productive year with this chic monthly planner! Each month you can enjoy a different floral print and plenty of space to write important dates.
2022 Moon Planner by MyGoddessProvisions
For our fellow crystal-loving, astrology-obsessed gals and guys, the Moon Planner is for you! In addition to spacious weekly spreads, this planner includes full and new moon dates, major cosmic event dates, cycling tracking, manifestation prompts, moon cycle rituals and more tools for unlocking your cosmic side.
2022 Colorful Date Medium Planner
Set yourself up for a productive 2022 with the help of this vegan leather planner! It comes with weekly and monthly spreads, plus gold foil stickers to emphasize meaningful dates.
Sugar Paper Essentials - 2022 Planner Medium Concealed Wire W/M Blue Stripe
We love Sugar Paper's planners for a variety of reasons. First of all, their designs are timeless and chic! Not only is this planner sturdy yet lightweight, but it features spacious weekly spreads to help you plan out your life to a tee. It also comes with adorable stickers, a holiday list, notes page, bucket list and a convenient pocket, which we use for keeping important receipts or business cards.
2022 Vintage Maps Planner
Let this planner inspire you to travel the globe this year! Organize your vacations, weeks and months and have space to spare for long-term planning. This planner also has address sheets!
2022 Calendar Year (Jan-Dec) by bloomplanners
This monstera leaf planner has it all! From purpose and life auditing pages, a things not to do page, vision boards, monthly spending tracking and website login trackers, you won't need any other notebooks.
Day Designer 2022 Daily Monthly Planner
This planner has you covered from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day! With a to-do list, weekly and monthly spreads, gratitude prompts, top three priorities list and inspirational quotes, you can easily keep track of short and long-term goals.
Bloom Daily Planners 2022
With this planner, you'll get a yearly goal setting page, weekly scheduling templates, a monthly spending log, to-do list pages and space to keep track of contacts and addresses.
2022 Daily Planner 7x9 Hardcover by Rachel Parcell for Blue Sky - Alina
Bonded together with a luxe gold twin-wire, this adorable planner provides vertical, hourly daily planning pages to ensure you never miss a Teams meeting, school drop-off or doctor's appointment!
Law of Attraction Planner
Bring in abundance and good vibes all year long! In addition to weekly and monthly spreads, this planner comes with five pages for journaling, tracking habits, mind maps, foldable vision boards, plus space to craft the perfect morning and evening routines.
