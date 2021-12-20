E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Here's Why Joseph Baena Doesn't Use His Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger's Last Name

Joseph Baena may be eager to follow in his father Arnold Schwarzenegger's footsteps, but he also wants to make sure he carves a path of his own.

This is one of the many reasons the 24-year-old actor doesn't use the "Schwarzenegger" name, he revealed on E! News' Daily Pop.

"There's a few different variables in that," Joseph told host Morgan Stewart and guest emcee Loni Love of the decision. "But that's just not my main priority at the moment, so I'm just focused on building myself up and building my career in acting and real estate and just focusing on that right now."

Arnold remains a big influence in Joseph's life and career, though. 

"I mean, my dad is a stallion. He's a man's man, I like to think, and I look up to him a lot," Joseph added. "So in a way, he's influenced a lot of things: the path that I have taken with acting, with fitness and my physique and the many other things that I'm doing."

Joseph is slated to star in several upcoming films, including Bitflix action thriller Lava.

"It's a fun horror thriller," he explained. "Basically, these girls come into town into Hawaii, meet these group of guys that are freedivers and we take them on a little trip."

Naturally, chaos ensues. 

"After messing around with some local folklore, their vacation kind of turns upside down and turns into a horror story," he continued. "So it's exciting, and I'm really excited for it to come out and see how it goes."

In the meantime, Joseph's staying busy in the gym—he spends "hours" there every day, while also sticking to simple foods like meat or meat substitutions and rice—and holding out hope for his dream film role: a cowboy in a Western.

"I want to wear the hat, the boots and I know how to ride horses," Joseph said, adding that he does a little bit of the latter in Lava

He's also preparing for the holidays, which means Morgan and Loni couldn't help but ask if he plans to bring home a special someone.

Joseph's answer? "The only person I'm spending with the holidays is my family."

Stay tuned for more on his upcoming film, Lava.

