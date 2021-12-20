Why Ben Affleck Still Gets Starstruck Over This Celebrity

Watch : Ben Affleck Reflects on 2021 & Gushes Over George Clooney

Great Scott, Ben Affleck is a massive Back to the Future fan!

The Tender Bar star exclusively gushed during E! News' Daily Pop on Dec. 20 that working with co-star Christopher Lloyd was "very intimidating"—even as an Oscar winner.

"He's Doc from Back to the Future!" Affleck teased. "He showed up to the table read and I had that pang of being starstruck, of seeing this guy emerge from off the screen. Particularly the movies you see as a young person can make such a big impression on you."

Just what level is Affleck's fandom at?

"I tried to ask him for his autograph," he admitted, "but I couldn't get the courage."

Guess Affleck had to settle for hanging out with fellow A-lister George Clooney, whom directed the film.

"I love George," Affleck added. "He's smart, he's funny, he's a great storyteller. He's fun to be around. He gets it. He's enormously charming and appealing, and it's because of his compassion and the amount that he cares about people and life and what happens in the world."