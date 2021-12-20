Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Pawfect Gift Picks for Pet Parents & Their Dogs

We interviewed Katherine Schwarzenegger because we think you'll like her picks. Katherine is a paid spokesperson for Bissell. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Pet owners love their dogs and cats, of course, but no one enjoys stepping on fur and hair all around the house. One of the most essential items for a pet parent is a high-quality vacuum. And if you want a vacuum that you can rely on, BISSELL always comes through. The brand recently partnered with proud pet parent Katherine Schwarzenegger to launch a brand new product, the CrossWave X7 Pet Pro Wet Dry Vac, which can be used on carpet, tile, and wood floors.

The children's book author told E! News, "Animal rescue is a huge passion of mine. I was first drawn to BISSELL when I began fostering dogs about eight years ago and learned about its great work to help save homeless pets through BISSELL Pet Foundation. Our shared passions made the partnership a great fit, and it's been great teaming up to introduce the new CrossWave X7 Pet Pro Wet Dry Vac."

In addition to discussing her BISSELL partnership, the soon-to-be mother of two shared her other pet parent essentials, including products to help pets and babies acclimate to living in the same household.