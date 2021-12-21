E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

My 600-lb. Life Sneak Peek: Find Out the Heartbreaking Reason Why a Walk is "Ruined" for James

An exclusive sneak peek at My 600-lb. Life, airing Dec. 22, shows James Bedard making a huge first step by walking in Central Park...but will his insecurities ruin the moment? Watch now.

By Samantha Bergeson Dec 21, 2021 4:00 PMTags
TVReality TVExclusivesPlastic Surgery
Watch: "My 600-Lb Life" Peek: James Visits Central Park With Family

A pause for celebration. 

During an exclusive sneak peek at TLC's My 600-lb. Life, airing tomorrow, Wednesday, Dec. 22, James Bedard hits a major milestone for his recovery. James lives in a fifth floor walk-up apartment, and his weight made it difficult for him to walk down the stairs to go outside.

It's been over a year since James has left his home and while most of us can relate due to the coronavirus pandemic quarantine, James' walk to Central Park holds a special significance—and a special fear. 

"Since coming back from my last appointment with Dr. Now, I tried to get my motivation up to do better," James explains in the clip. "Before I went to see Dr. Now, it had been a year-and-a-half or longer since I'd been out of my place. So this helps me think it's almost normal again." 

Yet as James and his family enjoy Central Park together, James admits that the "moment usually turns" when he's in public.  

photos
90 Day Fiancé Stars' Epic Makeovers

"I get that first look from someone where I know what they're thinking and it's not positive," James stresses. "So that part makes coming outside a different experience. I kind of feel like it ruins the moment for me." 

His sister warns, "Nobody's actually looking at you."

TLC

But James is convinced that he is being judged for his appearance.

"In society, they're normal. I'm not normal," he explains in a confessional. "So how can you preach to me and tell me they're not looking at me? They're not looking at you. To be around all these people and to be in a city like this, it's hard." 

Trending Stories

1

Mariah Carey’s Card From Daughter Monroe Will Melt Your Heart

2

We Ranked All of Hallmark Channel's 2021 Christmas Movies

3

See Vanessa Bryant's Sweet Trip to NYC With Her Daughters

TLC

However James isn't letting any haters deter him from his "progress of motion" and weight loss journey. 

"At one point I couldn't even walk to my kitchen, so for me to be able to come outside, coming down the stairs, able to walk back and forth, I feel a little better," James proudly says. "I know I have to try harder and do better, so that is my focus." 

Watch the empowering clip above!

My 600-lb. Life airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on TLC.

Trending Stories

1

Mariah Carey’s Card From Daughter Monroe Will Melt Your Heart

2

We Ranked All of Hallmark Channel's 2021 Christmas Movies

3

See Vanessa Bryant's Sweet Trip to NYC With Her Daughters

4

Sex and the City Actresses Address Chris Noth Allegations

5

President Joe Biden Introduces New German Shepherd Puppy

Latest News

Exclusive

Terry Bradshaw Relives His "Humble Beginnings" With Hometown Visit

Exclusive

My 600-lb. Life: Why James' Walk is "Ruined" By Onlookers

Exclusive

A Star Is Born With Clash Lady Gaga Impersonator's "Just Dance"

Beyoncé Teams Up With Her Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles

Exclusive

Kenan's Back! See Kenan Thompson Give a First Look at Season 2

Drew Barrymore Has the Best Advice for Your Dating App Struggles

Mariah Carey’s Card From Daughter Monroe Will Melt Your Heart