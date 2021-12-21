My 600-lb. Life Sneak Peek: Find Out the Heartbreaking Reason Why a Walk is "Ruined" for James

Watch : "My 600-Lb Life" Peek: James Visits Central Park With Family

A pause for celebration.

During an exclusive sneak peek at TLC's My 600-lb. Life, airing tomorrow, Wednesday, Dec. 22, James Bedard hits a major milestone for his recovery. James lives in a fifth floor walk-up apartment, and his weight made it difficult for him to walk down the stairs to go outside.

It's been over a year since James has left his home and while most of us can relate due to the coronavirus pandemic quarantine, James' walk to Central Park holds a special significance—and a special fear.

"Since coming back from my last appointment with Dr. Now, I tried to get my motivation up to do better," James explains in the clip. "Before I went to see Dr. Now, it had been a year-and-a-half or longer since I'd been out of my place. So this helps me think it's almost normal again."

Yet as James and his family enjoy Central Park together, James admits that the "moment usually turns" when he's in public.