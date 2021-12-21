My 600-lb. Life Sneak Peek: Find Out the Heartbreaking Reason Why a Walk is "Ruined" for James

A pause for celebration.
During an exclusive sneak peek at TLC's My 600-lb. Life, airing tomorrow, Wednesday, Dec. 22, James Bedard hits a major milestone for his recovery. James lives in a fifth floor walk-up apartment, and his weight made it difficult for him to walk down the stairs to go outside.
It's been over a year since James has left his home and while most of us can relate due to the coronavirus pandemic quarantine, James' walk to Central Park holds a special significance—and a special fear.
"Since coming back from my last appointment with Dr. Now, I tried to get my motivation up to do better," James explains in the clip. "Before I went to see Dr. Now, it had been a year-and-a-half or longer since I'd been out of my place. So this helps me think it's almost normal again."
Yet as James and his family enjoy Central Park together, James admits that the "moment usually turns" when he's in public.
"I get that first look from someone where I know what they're thinking and it's not positive," James stresses. "So that part makes coming outside a different experience. I kind of feel like it ruins the moment for me."
His sister warns, "Nobody's actually looking at you."
But James is convinced that he is being judged for his appearance.
"In society, they're normal. I'm not normal," he explains in a confessional. "So how can you preach to me and tell me they're not looking at me? They're not looking at you. To be around all these people and to be in a city like this, it's hard."
However James isn't letting any haters deter him from his "progress of motion" and weight loss journey.
"At one point I couldn't even walk to my kitchen, so for me to be able to come outside, coming down the stairs, able to walk back and forth, I feel a little better," James proudly says. "I know I have to try harder and do better, so that is my focus."
