Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Reveals Fiancé's Tattoo Tribute to Her Daughter Ryder

This is going to leave a mark on Cheyenne Floyd's heart.
On Sunday, Dec. 19, the Teen Mom OG star took to social media and revealed that her fiancé, Zach Davis, received a new tattoo on his hand. This ink job, however, wasn't just any other design. Instead, Zach wanted to feature a portrait of his 4-year-old stepdaughter Ryder.
"You never cease to amaze me @z.terrel," Cheyenne wrote on Instagram before giving credit to tattoo artist Chris Booker. "I'm so blessed to have a man that not only loves me but loves my daughter as his own."
Fans couldn't help but comment and gush over how thoughtful the gesture was. Former co-star Bristol Palin wrote, "So sweet" while Catelynn Lowell simply added, "omggggggg."
"I was emotional all day," Cheyenne commented. "He can't wait to surprise her."
As seen in social media posts, cameras were rolling at the tattoo shop, suggesting that this moment could make it into an upcoming episode of Teen Mom OG. Cheyenne is also expected to appear in Teen Mom: Family Reunion, kicking off Jan. 11, 2022.
Cheyenne gave birth to Ryder with ex Cory Wharton in 2017. Since then, the MTV reality star welcomed a baby boy with Zach in May 2021.
As Teen Mom fans know, Cheyenne and her ex have maintained a strong bond. In fact, Cory is invited to Cheyenne's upcoming wedding to Zach.
"We support each other and each other's relationships and families," Cheyenne shared with E! News in September. "Cory and I are friends. We started out as friends. We've always been friends. We just happen to be two friends who have a baby."
"We co-parent as best as we can. We do butt heads, but we try to argue in a healthy way," the Rage Against Ry co-founder added. "We agree to disagree a lot and we do practice forgiveness a lot. We're transparent. We communicate. We have to be because we have Ryder and we want Ryder to be raised in a healthy situation. It's not a normal one, but it's normal for her."
And as the holidays arrive, Ryder likely knows that she has many people in her life who have a whole lot of love for her.
"Can't believe how big Ryder is getting," Cheyenne wrote on Instagram back in October. "I love being a mommy & knowing that all my kids know is love."