Grey's Anatomy's Caterina Scorsone Can't Stop Watching Fan Reaction Videos of Amelia & Kai

Watch : "Grey's Anatomy" Star Caterina Scorsone Talks Amelia & Kai's KISS

In typical Grey's Anatomy fashion, things really hit the fan on the ABC show's latest midseason finale.

Thankfully, series star Caterina Scorsone is breaking it all down on E! News' Daily Pop.

The actress joined host Morgan Stewart and guest emcee Loni Love on Monday, Dec. 20, weighing in on everything from the episode's cliffhanger to that kiss between her character Dr. Amelia Shepherd and Dr. Kai Bartley, Grey's first-ever non-binary doctor, played by E.R. Fightmaster.

The entire season seemed to be leading up to the romantic moment, and once it finally happened, Scorsone was thrilled to see fans' enthusiastic responses.

"I mean, the reaction was the most exciting thing that's ever happened in my life," she said during the exclusive chat. "What has happened is there are, like, millions of fan videos of young people watching the kiss finally happen after this whole season of build up, and they have the camera on their faces as they watch it and they just lose their minds."