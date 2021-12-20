E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Harry Potter’s 20th Anniversary Reunion Will Charm You with Magical New Trailer

We could all use a little magic right now. HBO just dropped the official trailer for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which will debut on New Year’s Day.

 Muggles, rejoice! 

On Monday, Dec. 20, HBO debuted the official trailer for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which will stream Jan. 1 on HBO Max. 

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the release of the first film in the series, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, the trailer features Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson sitting down at Hogwarts to reminisce about one of the most beloved film franchises in history. 

The wizards themselves walk back in time and onto the set, flashing all the way back to the 9 ¾ track. 

"Think of a powerful memory. Make it the happiest you can remember," says Radcliffe as he walks down the street of Hogsmeade.

Everyone—and mean everyone—comes together in the grand hall of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry including Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort) and Gary Oldman (Sirius Black) for a merry reunion full of dancing, musical performers, and champagne toasts rife with hugs and laughter. Everyone sits down to reminisce over their historic, unforgettable time working on the iconic film franchise. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

"It feels like no time has passed. And loads of time has passed," reflects Watson, who was 11 when she filmed the first movie. 

It is then that Radcliffe reveals to fans, "The thing that scared me the most was the implication that the most meaningful thing in our life was done and there's something so joyous about seeing everyone, and be like, it wasn't though."

Muggles, be sure to tune into HBO Max on Jan.1 For now, get charmed as you watch the trailer above.

 

 

 

