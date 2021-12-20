Revisit the Most Jaw-Dropping Celeb Photos of 2021 Featuring Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde and More

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Enjoy Family Movie Day

Celebrity pictures often spoke a whole lot louder than words in 2021.

Jennifer Lopez literally proved she was still Jenny From the Block by re-introducing a fan-favorite relationship from the '00s: She and Ben Affleck rekindled their romance earlier this year. Bennifer 2.0 could barely keep their hands off each other, as they spent time at home and abroad.

Speaking of jet-setting, Kim Kardashian, in the midst of a divorce from Kanye "Ye" West, started seeing Pete Davidson toward the end of the year. The two, who live on opposite coasts, have often been photographed together as they carry on their long-distance romance.

Other hot couples this year included Harry Styles and his Don't Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, who confirmed their romance with some mild PDA during a wedding date back in January. And Spider-Man co-stars Zendaya and Tom Holland got fans' Spidey senses tingling this past summer with a steamy makeout sesh.

Celebs also turned heads all by themselves in 2021. Jonathan Taylor Thomas, one of the biggest teen heartthrobs of the '90s, made a casual and rare public appearance and nearly broke the Internet.