Revisit the Most Jaw-Dropping Celeb Photos of 2021 Featuring Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde and More

Bennifer 2.0! Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson! Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde! Those are just some of the celebs who made fans turn heads in 2021. See the best candid star photos of the year.

By Corinne Heller Dec 20, 2021 3:59 PM
Celebrity pictures often spoke a whole lot louder than words in 2021.

Jennifer Lopez literally proved she was still Jenny From the Block by re-introducing a fan-favorite relationship from the '00s: She and Ben Affleck rekindled their romance earlier this year. Bennifer 2.0 could barely keep their hands off each other, as they spent time at home and abroad.

Speaking of jet-setting, Kim Kardashian, in the midst of a divorce from Kanye "Ye" West, started seeing Pete Davidson toward the end of the year. The two, who live on opposite coasts, have often been photographed together as they carry on their long-distance romance.

Other hot couples this year included Harry Styles and his Don't Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, who confirmed their romance with some mild PDA during a wedding date back in January. And Spider-Man co-stars Zendaya and Tom Holland got fans' Spidey senses tingling this past summer with a steamy makeout sesh.

Celebs also turned heads all by themselves in 2021. Jonathan Taylor Thomas, one of the biggest teen heartthrobs of the '90s, made a casual and rare public appearance and nearly broke the Internet.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Seemingly Recreate "Jenny from the Block"

Check out the biggest celebrity photos of the year:

January: Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles Step Out

The two take their romance public at the singer's manager's wedding in January.

January: Ana De Armas Cut-Out in Ben Affleck's Trash

Soon after her split from Ben is reported, two unidentified people are seen throwing a life-size cut-out of the actress into a trash bin outside of the actor's house.

January: Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn's Family Affair

Accompanied by the actor's mother, the couple holds hands in a rare public outing in London.

January: Sofia Richie & Gil Ofer's PDA

Months after her breakup from Scott Disick, Sofia is spotted kissing billionaire shipping heir Gil Ofer at a hotel in Miami. However, a source close to her says that the model, who has gone on dates with him, is "still single."

Sofia would go on to pursue a relationship with music executive Elliot Grainge.

February: Lucy Hale & Skeet Ulrich's PDA

The Pretty Little Liars alum and former Riverdale star are photographed kissing at Sweet Butter Cafe in Los Angeles. However, their romance was brief. In April, a source close to Lucy tells E! News that the actress is single.

February: Regé-Jean Page & Emily Brown's PDA

Bridgerton's season one hottie breaks millions of hearts when it is confirmed he is not single with published photos of him and his real-life girlfriend embracing in London.

March: Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez's Beginning of the End

Amid relationship turmoil, the then-engaged couple look cozy during a stay in the Dominican Republic. But weeks later, the two would go on to split for good and by May, J.Lo is back together with her ex-fiancé and current boyfriend Ben Affleck, which "shocks" A-Rod.

March: Lady Gaga Seen After Dog Walker Is Shot

Gaga is seen outside a hotel in Rome. The singer makes her first public appearance since a week earlier, her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, is shot and injured while walking her French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, who are kidnapped. Ryan recovers from his wound and the pets are found and returned safely to Gaga, who had offered a hefty reward.

March: Orlando Bloom & Katy Perry's Hawaii Getaway

The actor and his fiancée vacationed in Hawaii. He and the singer brought along their then-6-month-old daughter, Daisy Dove.

March: Lori Loughlin Returns to the Public Eye

After serving a less than two-month jail stint for her role in the college admissions scandal, the Fuller House alum is spotted out in public for the first time, volunteering in Los Angeles for food-delivery nonprofit Project Angel Food.

March: Kristin Cavallari & Jeff Dye's PDA

The reality star kisses her boyfriend in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

In October, Kristin says on her Instagram Story, when asked if she's currently dating anyone, "In a general sense, yes, I have been. No one serious though—I've just been having fun. I haven't wanted a boyfriend. But I'm currently not dating anyone."

April: Pete Davidson & Phoebe Dynevor's PDA

Months before he started seeing Kim Kardashian, the Saturday Night Live comedian and Bridgerton star appeared to confirm their rumored romance with a cozy stroll in the English countryside.

In August, a source tells E! News that Pete and Phoebe are no longer together.

May: Bennifer 2.0 Heats Up Miami

After rekindling their '00s romance, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck take their love to Miami.

May: Lily James Is Pamela Anderson

The Cinderella actress sends pulses racing as new photos of her filming a scene for the 2022 Hulu miniseries Pam & Tommy, dressed and made up as Pamela Anderson in her Baywatch swimsuit, are released online.

May: Anya Taylor-Joy & Malcolm McRae's PDA

The Queen's Gambit actress is spotted kissing the actor and musician in New York City.

May: Rita Ora, Taika Waititi & Tessa Thompson's Three-Way-Kiss

A month after sparking romance rumors, Rita and Taika break the internet when they are photographed making out with Tessa, who played Valkyrie in the director's movie Thor: Ragnarok (and is also set to reprise her role in his 2022 film Thor: Love and Thunder). 

When asked if the PDA photos that spread upset him, Taika told The Sydney Morning Herald, "Not really."

June: Khloe Kardashian Is Single

After E! News confirms she and Tristan Thompson had broken up again, Khloe is spotted out and about in Calabasas. A source would later say that the two had split in the spring.

June: Jonathan Taylor Thomas Sighting

The Home Improvement alum and original Lion King star is photographed for the first time in almost eight years, walking two dogs in Los Angeles.

June: Elizabeth Olsen & Robbie Arnett Step Out as a Married Couple

Soon after the WandaVision actress casually reveals she and the musician are married, the two are photographed together in New York City, wearing wedding rings.

June: Jason Sudeikis & Keely Hazell Step Out

The Ted Lasso star and his rumored girlfriend appear to confirm their romance with a little romantic stroll in New York City.

June: Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Wedding Speculation

Gwen sparks rumors that she already married Blake after sporting a diamond band along with her engagement ring while out in Los Angeles. The two would exchange vows in a wedding ceremony on his Oklahoma ranch the following month.

July: Christina Haack & Joshua Hall's PDA

The Flip or Flop and Christina on the Coast star is photographed with the real estate agent at Los Angeles International Airport, two weeks after she and Ant Anstead finalize their divorce. Two days later, Christina makes her relationship with Joshua Instagram official. In September, she confirms the two are engaged.

July: Zendaya & Tom Holland's PDA

The two appeared to confirm their long-rumored romance by making out in a car in Los Angeles.

July: Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles's PDA in Italy

The couple heats things up on an Italian summer vacation.

July: Bennifer 2.0 in the Hamptons

Just before the Fourth of July holiday, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck take their rekindled romance to the Hamptons in New York.

July: Bennifer 2.0 in Italy

The two get cozy during a trip to Italy.

August: Olivia Wilde & Harry Styes' Lunch Date

The two stroll together after enjoying lunch in Los Angeles.

September: Angelina Jolie & The Weeknd Fuel Rumors

Months after the two are seen together at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif., the stars make a second joint appearance at the same restaurant. A source tells E! News that they dined in a private area of the eatery for more than two hours.

However, another insider later tells E! News that Angelina and The Weeknd "are not dating."

November: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson's PDA in Palm Springs

In November, following several joint outings and after celebrating Pete's 28th birthday together with her mom Kris Jenner, the two appear to confirm their romance with some mild PDA: The two are spotted holding hands in Palm Springs, Calif., near where Kris has a vacation home.

Kim and Pete hang out inside an Escalade, where security guards brought them takeout from Hot Dog on a Stick, one of her favorite eateries.

