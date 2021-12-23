See a First Look at Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson's "Untraditional" New Year's Eve Bash

Watch : Miley Cyrus & Pete Davidson Dish on "Miley's New Year's Eve Party"

Things are about to get weird.

Millennial icons Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson are officially co-hosting Miley's New Year's Eve Party on Friday, Dec. 31, airing live from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET on both NBC and Peacock.

"Honestly, I think people should watch this New Year's Eve show because it's going be something that's traditional, but we're doing to do it untraditionally," the "Party in the U.S.A." singer teases in a special sneak peek. "What I think is going to be great about this show is we're actually inviting our friends. It's going to be like a real and the cameras just happen to be there. It's not going to feel like a show. It's going to feel like everyone is there in Miami with us."

Meanwhile Pete is still trying to form his guest list. "I'm not bringing anybody," the Saturday Night Live star deadpans.

With special guests and musical performances to electrify the party, both Miley and Pete reflect on the first time they worked together writing a "rap song about babies" for SNL.