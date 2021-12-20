Watch Ashley Tisdale Troll Her Red Carpet Look From 2005’s Ice Princess Premiere

Watch : Ashley Tisdale Gives Birth, Names Daughter After Planet

There will always be a little "he said, she said" about Ashley Tisdale's iconic fashion.



Case in point? Although it's been more than 16 years since she graced the red-carpet premiere of the Disney flick, Ice Princess, Ashley's notable outfit for the occasion has continued to live on the form of memes—and overall chatter on the Internet—since her style at the time was peak 2000s-chic. Fast-forward to present day, and now Ashley herself is entering the chat with a little something to say about her attire.



On Dec. 19, the High School Musical alum poked a little fun at the now-infamous picture in her latest TikTok, captioning the video, "When I decided to wear everything in my closet to a premiere."



For reference, the outfit Ashley wore included a white graphic T-shirt and light blue jeans, paired with a gold sequined mini skirt over her denim. As for her accessories, the actress wore a few necklaces, a pair of gold flats, and completed her look with a piano bag clutch.