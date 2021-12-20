E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Jed Wyatt Reacts to Ex Haley Stevens' Engagement to Hannah Brown's Brother

More than two years after Jed Wyatt and Hannah Brown swiftly split on The Bachelorette, his ex and her brother are now engaged. Below, find out what Jedd had to say.

By Samantha Schnurr Dec 20, 2021 3:05 PMTags
EngagementsCouplesCelebritiesHannah BrownBachelor Nation
Watch: Hannah Brown Reflects on "Bachelorette" 1 Year Later

When it comes to the tea on Haley Stevens and Patrick BrownJed Wyatt just stirred the pot. 

The former Bachelorette contestant, who won Hannah Brown's heart during season 15 and popped the question before they ultimately split, reacted to the news that Hannah's brother Patrick is engaged to Jed's ex, Haley

As viewers will remember, Jed caused a stir in Bachelor Nation after Haley claimed that they'd been in a relationship shortly before he left to film Hannah's season of the reality show. After learning of the romance, Hannah called off her engagement to Jed, confirming the relationship news during July 2019's After the Final Rose. Jed said he and Haley were not in an exclusive relationship

While it's been more than two years since the drama unfolded, all three names are back in the headlines after Haley revealed she's set to marry Hannah's sibling. "12.18.21 I said YES to forever with my best friend!!…and it was perfect!," Haley wrote in a Dec. 19 Instagram post. "Thank you to everyone who made this day so special! And to my FIANCÉ, I love you!!!"

photos
Hannah Brown's God Bless This Mess: Biggest Bombshells

Her future sister-in-law has not yet reacted publicly to the news, but Jed did weigh in on their engagement in a video shared to his Instagram Story on Dec. 19. 

Mark Bourdillon via Getty Images, Instagram

"So today I've had multiple tabloids reaching out to me wondering if I wanted to make a statement regarding I guess Haley posting or something about her getting engaged to Patrick," he said into the camera. "And I guess the only thing I have to state is more of a question. It's like, 'Does he know he's engaged?'"

While we'll let you interpret that comment on your own, it's clear Jed and Hannah have found romantic bliss apart since their reality TV turmoil—him with fitness trainer Ellen Decker and her with sales director Adam Woolard

As Ellen recently wrote to her man on Instagram, "The years just keep getting better with you…"

Trending Stories

1

All the Celebrities With a Twin You Didn't Know About

2

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Visit Staten Island Movie Theater

3

J.Lo Not Upset by Ben Affleck's Comments About Jennifer Garner

4
Exclusive

Prepare to LOL Over Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia's New Milestone

5

What It Was Like for Tayshia Adams to Publicly Discuss Zac Clark Split

Latest News

What It Was Like for Tayshia Adams to Publicly Discuss Zac Clark Split

Watch Ashley Tisdale Troll Her Red Carpet Look From 2005 Premiere

Jed Wyatt Reacts to His Ex's Engagement to Hannah Brown's Brother

Il Divo's Carlos Marín Dead at 53: Simon Cowell Pays Tribute

2021 in Review: Vote for The Couples You Can't Stop Thinking About

See the One Tree Hill Cast’s Mini Reunion at Holiday Party

Exclusive

Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough Share New Year's Eve Hosting Tips