Il Divo Singer Carlos Marín Dead at 53: "Devastated" Simon Cowell Pays Tribute

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Fans are mourning the loss of Il Divo singer Carlos Marín.

In a Dec. 19 Instagram post, surviving group members Urs Buhler, Sebastien Izambard and David Miller announced that Marín died at the age of 53. His cause of death was not revealed.

"It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away," they wrote. "He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos. For 17 years the four of us have been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together, and we will miss our dear friend. We hope and pray that his beautiful soul will rest in peace. With Love -- David, Sebastien and Urs."

News of Marín's passing comes days after the group confirmed on Twitter that he had been hospitalized. While the artists did not reveal the reason for the hospitalization, EL PAÍS, reported that the group's record company, Universal Music, confirmed to the outlet that Marín had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Manchester Royal Hospital in England, intubated and placed into a medically induced coma.

"Our dear friend and partner, Carlos, is in the hospital," Il Divo's official Twitter account stated on Dec.16. "We are hoping and praying for a speedy recovery."