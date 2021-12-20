See the One Tree Hill Cast’s Mini Reunion at Bethany Joy Lenz’s Holiday Party

Watch : Chad Michael Murray Teases "One Tree Hill" Reunion

We don't wanna be anywhere other than this celebration.



Over the weekend, One Tree Hill alum Bethany Joy Lenz hosted a holiday party, which doubled as a mini reunion since some of her castmates were in attendance. A few of Bethany's co-stars—including Sharon Lawrence (who played Sylvia), Shantel VanSanten (who played Quinn) and Paul Johansson (who starred as Dan)—gave fans all the feels by getting together for the celebration more than nine years after the show's end.



"It wasn't until my thirties that I began to hear the same compliment repeated from many different folks every time I would throw a party," Bethany captioned a series of photos on Instagram from the festivities on Dec. 19. "‘You have amazing friends, Joy. You surround yourself with such wonderful people.' That wasn't always the case. It's taken much time, trial, and error to cultivate this kind of group. I love you all. Thank you for coming and sharing your love and spirits! Friends, you are one of those amazing people that everyone else was talking about!!"