See the One Tree Hill Cast’s Mini Reunion at Bethany Joy Lenz’s Holiday Party

Bethany Joy Lenz reunited with some of her One Tree Hill co-stars for her holiday party and we’re officially in our feels. See the photos of the cast from the festivities.

We don't wanna be anywhere other than this celebration.
 
Over the weekend, One Tree Hill alum Bethany Joy Lenz hosted a holiday party, which doubled as a mini reunion since some of her castmates were in attendance. A few of Bethany's co-stars—including Sharon Lawrence (who played Sylvia), Shantel VanSanten (who played Quinn) and Paul Johansson (who starred as Dan)—gave fans all the feels by getting together for the celebration more than nine years after the show's end.
 
"It wasn't until my thirties that I began to hear the same compliment repeated from many different folks every time I would throw a party," Bethany captioned a series of photos on Instagram from the festivities on Dec. 19. "‘You have amazing friends, Joy. You surround yourself with such wonderful people.' That wasn't always the case. It's taken much time, trial, and error to cultivate this kind of group. I love you all. Thank you for coming and sharing your love and spirits! Friends, you are one of those amazing people that everyone else was talking about!!"

One Tree Hill Cast Reunion Photos

"You all know I'm super private usually," she added. "But right now, we need warmth and inspiration and that Christmas Spirit more than ever."
 
As if the caption alongside the photos wasn't sweet enough, Sharon responded, "My lovely friend, being in your happy home is a gift, sharing stories with your tribe is rejuvenating and feeding you #persimmonbread makes me so happy!"

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Visit Staten Island Movie Theater

2

All the Celebrities With a Twin You Didn't Know About

3

We Ranked All of Hallmark Channel's 2021 Christmas Movies

Also present for the holiday fun? One Tree Hill co-star Daphne Zuniga (who starred in the series as Victoria) made it to the gathering, but just barely missed the snapshots. The actress commented, "I wish I got a photo w you!! Or one at all! Such a fun party."

Although a few of Bethany's co-stars missed the holiday extravaganza, it's clear that there's no love lost. Fellow alum Sophia Bush commented, "Can't believe I missed this by ONE WORK DAY! But my mom had the BEST time!"

