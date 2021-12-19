Hannah Brown's Brother Patrick Is Engaged to Jed Wyatt's Ex Haley Stevens

Watch : Hannah Brown Talks Peter Weber Relationship & New Book

Hannah Brown's family get-togethers just got a lot more interesting!

The former Bachelorette star's brother, Patrick Brown, took a major step in his relationship: He's engaged to his girlfriend Haley Stevens.

If the name sounds familiar, Haley happens to be the woman that Jed Wyatt was allegedly in a relationship with when he was cast on Hannah's season of the ABC dating competition series. While he proposed to Hannah during the season 15 finale, the two called off their engagement shortly after Haley's claims came to light.

But it's clear that despite the drama that unfolded before Bachelor Nation fans' eyes, Haley has moved on.

"12.18.21 I said YES to forever with my best friend!!" Haley captioned her Instagram post on Sunday, Dec. 19, alongside several images that captured the magical moment Patrick popped the big question. "And it was perfect! Thank you to everyone who made this day so special! And to my FIANCÉ, I love you!!!"