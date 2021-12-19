Jennifer Lopez Denies Reports She's Upset by Ben Affleck's Comments About Jennifer Garner

Watch : Ben Affleck Addresses THOSE Jennifer Garner Comments

Jennifer Lopez is setting the record straight regarding her feelings about her boyfriend Ben Affleck's recent comments about his past marriage to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

On a Dec. 14 episode of SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, the actor spoke about his feelings about their relationship prior to their 2015 split and his alcohol addiction and journey to sobriety, saying, "I was trapped. You know, I was like, I can't leave because of my kids, but I'm not happy. What do I do? And what I did was like, drink a bottle of Scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution."

Affleck was heavily criticized on social media and by some of the media over his remarks. Following the backlash, reports claimed J.Lo herself was offended by them. In comments made to People and posted on Saturday, Dec. 18, the singer and actress said, "This story is simply not true" and "it is not how I feel."