Riverdale's Casey Cott Marries Nichola Basara With His Co-Stars in Attendance

A winter (wedding) wonderland!
Riverdale star Casey Cott is officially off the market after he tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Nichola Basara on Saturday, Dec. 18. The CW actor shared the exciting news on his Instagram Stories, posting a black-and-white photo of himself showing off his wedding band as he romantically kissed his wife.
To celebrate their big day, Casey donned a classic tuxedo, while Nichola looked like a vision in white in a sleeveless ballgown. The newlyweds were also surrounded by their nearest and dearest, including the 29-year-old actor's Riverdale co-stars: Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Vanessa Morgan, KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart and Drew Ray Tanner.
Several of the cast members posted behind-the-scenes footage of the couple's wedding day.
"Congrats KJ," Drew shared on Instagram Stories, alongside a video of the New Zealand actor seated at the reception. He later snapped a video of the bride and groom walking arm-in-arm into the venue, "And of course to Casey Cott and Nichola Basara. love you guys."
Additionally, Camila and Madelaine captured photos and videos of themselves getting dolled up for the wedding. In one image, Madelaine prepped her skin with a face mask. Later in the evening, Lili snapped a selfie with Vanessa at the reception.
In August, Casey shared insight into their wedding day during an interview with Us Weekly, explaining that their ceremony would "be rather small" due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"My family lives in the States, obviously, and her family, they're Canadian," he told the magazine. "So we're hoping the border [situation] works out and everyone can pop up here."
Casey also revealed that his brother, Broadway star Corey Cott would officiate the wedding.
"He's going to marry us, which is really cool. So we're really excited that he's going to be very involved," Casey raved. "We're really close with all of our siblings, and we figured that'd be a good role for him. And he always knows your role when he gets cast. So we cast him."
Casey and Nichola's nuptials comes exactly one year after the actor popped the big question.
Last December, the Katy Keene actor announced on Instagram that he was engaged to Nichola with three diamond ring emojis and a selfie of the two. In the photo, Nichola showed off her round-shaped diamond ring.
"So happy for you two," Camila commented, with Madelaine writing, "I'm so happy about this."
Vanessa Morgan added, "So happppppyyyyyyyyyyy for you two."