Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Reunite in NYC and Visit Staten Island Movie Theater

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson's Holiday Plans

Live from New York on Saturday night, it's the King and Queen of Staten Island!

On Dec. 18, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson reunited in the New York City borough he calls home for a movie date. The reality star and Saturday Night Live star were photographed inside Eltingville's Atrium Stadium Cinemas on Staten Island around 6 p.m. They were joined by longtime friend Scott Disick, her sister Kourtney Kardashian's ex.

Kim wore a black outfit and Pete sported a light green floral fleece jacket and a black backpack, while Scott wore a white puffer jacket and black pants.

The trio watched the Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and Jared Leto movie House of Gucci, an eyewitness told E! News. The group arrived on a busy night and were also joined by other friends of Pete and two security guards. Kim and Pete stopped to buy snacks before heading into the theater and both emerged separately during the screening—Pete went outside for a smoke break while Kim used the restroom, the eyewitness said.