Relive the Most Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks of 2021

After most major events were canceled in 2020, the stars pulled out all the stops when they hit the red carpet this year. Look back on the most fashionable moments of 2021.

Watch: JAW-DROPPING Red Carpet Looks of 2021: Kim, Gaga & More

Oh, the art of getting ready.

After we all quarantined and spent most of 2020 in our homes wrapped in blankets and dressed in loungewear, it was a particular thrill to see the return of red carpets at major events, like the Golden Globes, the Emmys and more. And judging from some of the looks served by celebrities like Zendaya, Sarah Jessica Parker and Lady Gaga, its clear they missed delivering those OMG moments just as much as we missed seeing them.

Come on, who could forget Kim Kardashian's faceless look for the Met Gala? And we are still not over the unexpected Marilyn Monroe moment Billie Eilish went for at the same event. Plus, Gabrielle Union had us green with envy at the Fashion Awards and Timothee Chalamet continued to prove to be one of Hollywood's most stylish men. Red carpet fashion, we really did miss you with a passion.

photos
What the Fashion

Without further ado, prepare to ooh and ahh as we relive most jaw-dropped red carpet fashion moments of 2021.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Zendaya

Listen, picking a favorite Zendaya look is like asking a parent to pick their favorite kid. Its cruel and unfair. However, if we were going to highlight one truly stellar moment, it would have to be her instantly iconic wet-looking Balmain dress at the Venice Film Festival. We are not worthy!

Matt Baron/Shutterstock, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Zendaya and Tom Holland

We bow down to the first couple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who delivered a swoonworthy showing at the L.A. premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home with an assist from their stylist, Law Roach. And Zendaya's mask? Perfection!

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian

There is only one word for this Met Gala look: Iconic. 

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios and Universal Pictures
Lady Gaga

We swear on the father, son and House of Gucci that we have never been disappointed by Gaga's red carpet game, but she took it to another level for this press tour. 

Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue
Billie EIlish

We love a dramatic transformation and the Grammy winner delivered just that when she stepped onto the red carpet at the Met Gala rocking a glamorous peachy cotton candy gown with a flowing train by Oscar de la Renta. With her then-blonde hair styled into bombshell curls, Eilish was serving a Marilyn Monroe moment for the ages.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
LIl Nas X

Forget looks, Lil Nas X served a whole performance with his outfit changes during his Met Gala debut, ultimately revealing a gold armor suit.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
JoJo Siwa

Speaking of glam makeovers, one of 2021s unexpected delights has been seeing the Dance Moms star's style evolve from tween to Dancing With the Stars queen. And that journey started with her sophisticated yet still playful look at the 2021 American Music Awards.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Angelina Jolie and Family

It was a family affair for the ages at The Eternals world premiere when Jolie was accompanied by five of the six children she shares with ex Brad Pitt: Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Adding excitement to the kids' appearance was the fact that Zahara and Shiloh wore dresses their mother had previously worn to the 2014 Oscars and a charity event last July, respectively.

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Carey Mulligan

Even though she didn't win for her performance in Promising Young Woman, Mulligan was still so golden at the Oscars.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo

The Harriet star was positively glowing (possibly in the dark) at the Golden Globes

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Kering
Timothee Chalamet

Oui oui, Chalamet just has that swagger to pull off anything and his silky silver suit for The French Disptach's premiere at the Venice film festival was a shining example.

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic
Jennifer Lawrence

Forget up, we couldn't look away from the expecting star when she made her highly anticipated return to the red carpet at the Don't Look Up premiere.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Sarah Jessica Parker

We will forever be carried away by the looks SJP serves us and her whimsical and elegant frock and cape for the And Just Like That... premiere was another example of her mastery of the art of the red carpet.

NBC
Jason Sudeikis

Only the lovable Ted Lasso star could rock a tie-dye hoodie at the Golden Globe Awards.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Dakota Johnson

Johnson's metallic moment in a Gucci gown at the Venice Film Festival was easily our favorite installment in the 50 Shades of Grey film franchise.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

And the award for most interesting couple on any red carpet goes to the twin flames, who always deliver a headline-worthy appearance. But their outfits at the MTV Video Music Awards were the perfect mix of sex, drugs and rock and roll-inspired chic.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
Kumail Nanjiani

Our love for this man and the beautiful purple sherwani he wore with aplomb at The Eternals world premiere is, well, eternal. 

Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images for BFC
Gabrielle Union

We are green with envy that we did not get to witness Union rock the s--t out of this gown at the Fashion Awards.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Gucci
Gwyneth Paltrow

For the Gucci Love Parade, the Goop founder brought back her iconic Tom Ford red velvet tuxedo, which she originally wore to the 1996 MTV Movie Awards. Twenty five years later, it's still just as powerful. 

BACKGRID
Bella Hadid

Who needs to wear diamonds at the Cannes Film Festival when you have a massive gold-toned breastplate? 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Kristen Stewart

The category for the premiere of Spencer was the people's princess with a punk twist and Stewart nailed the assignment.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Hailey Bieber

Bieber's sophisticated look at the LACMA Art+Film Gala was fitted and styled to perfection. 

Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue
Normani

Can you believe this was Normani's first time at the Met Gala when her bright yellow Valentino ball gown was one of the event's best looks of the night? 

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge had us shaken, not stirred when she broke out this glam Jenny Packham gown for the No Time to Die premiere.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Anya Taylor-Joy+

Golden Globes

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Rachel Zegler

Now this is how you show up to the premiere of your first-ever movie. The West Side Story actress made the debut of the year in an Elie Saab Haute Couture gown. 

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Nicole Byer

You could say the comedian Nailed It when she arrived at the Emmy Awards in a regal Christian Siriano confection.

Amy Sussman/WireImage
Elle Fanning

Because The Great actress usually goes for whimsical and ethereal looks on the red carpet, her gold-plated crop top by Balmain was an unexpected treat at the InStyle Awards.

