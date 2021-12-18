Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Shares Candid "Self-Love" Update After James Kennedy Split

Watch : "Vanderpump Rules" Stars James Kennedy & Raquel Leviss SPLIT

Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss is moving on.

Just two weeks after she and James Kennedy announced that they were calling off their engagement and going their separate ways, Raquel shared a candid post-breakup update.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Thursday, Dec. 17, the Bravo star opened up about how she's been "practicing more self-love" and prioritizing her own needs.

"I wanted to do a little check-in today and to thank you guys for all the sweet, kind messages," she said, per quotes captured by People. "It really is heartwarming to read some of those, so thank you so much. I am doing well."

The beauty pageant queen, who recently moved out of her shared apartment with James, revealed that she was spending time with her friend in Petaluma—a city in Sonoma County near the San Francisco Bay area.

"I've been listening to a lot of podcasts and really taking away this message of self-love," she continued. "I'm going to start journaling and taking up hobbies that I'm actually interested in doing and practicing more self-love."