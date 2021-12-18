Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Shares Candid "Self-Love" Update After James Kennedy Split

Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss is moving on.
Just two weeks after she and James Kennedy announced that they were calling off their engagement and going their separate ways, Raquel shared a candid post-breakup update.
Taking to Instagram Stories on Thursday, Dec. 17, the Bravo star opened up about how she's been "practicing more self-love" and prioritizing her own needs.
"I wanted to do a little check-in today and to thank you guys for all the sweet, kind messages," she said, per quotes captured by People. "It really is heartwarming to read some of those, so thank you so much. I am doing well."
The beauty pageant queen, who recently moved out of her shared apartment with James, revealed that she was spending time with her friend in Petaluma—a city in Sonoma County near the San Francisco Bay area.
"I've been listening to a lot of podcasts and really taking away this message of self-love," she continued. "I'm going to start journaling and taking up hobbies that I'm actually interested in doing and practicing more self-love."
By taking time to reflect and to listen to certain podcasts, the 26-year-old reality TV personality said she realized she wasn't prioritizing herself.
As she explained, "I think one of the big things I got out of listening to all of these podcasts is when you're such a compassionate person and you always put other people's needs before your own, it's very easy to get carried away in that."
"It's important to kind put yourself first, and I think give yourself the love you give other people," she added, "I'm practicing that now and I'm being more kind and patient and loving to myself because that is very important."
James has also posted about embarking on a new journey following his and Raquel's split.
"today one chapter ends and a new chapter truly begins for me," he wrote on Instagram on Dec. 7. "Not sure what I'm going to do but I do know one thing, I will continue my journey without alcohol, I will find my true self and the music never dies."
He concluded, "Thank you to all my friends that have reached out I appreciate you all so much. Cheers."
The couple, who announced their engagement in May 2021, revealed on Dec. 5 that they were going their separate ways.
"After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement," the two said in a statement shared on their Instagram accounts. "We love each other very much, but we aren't in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love."
Before announcing their breakup, rumors circulated online that they had called it quits. At the time, People reported through a source that they ended their engagement while filming the Vanderpump Rules reunion, adding that Raquel gave James her ring on camera.
E! News has since confirmed that they discussed their split at the reunion.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)