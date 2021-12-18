How Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Plan to Spend the Holidays

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are poised to have a very merry reunion this holiday season.
The reality star and SKIMS founder has invited the Saturday Night Live star, who she has been dating for more than a month, to her mom Kris Jenner's annual Christmas party.
"She's really excited about having him around and Kris is already obsessed with him," a source close to Kim told E! News. "The whole family is a fan of Pete's and would love to spend a holiday with him."
The source continued, "Kim and Pete have many upcoming plans and things are going really well. She has even considered going to support him in Miami for New Year's. He has told her he'd love for her to be there."
Pete and pop star Miley Cyrus are set to co-host the live special Miley's New Year's Eve Party for NBC and Peacock to help ring in 2022.
Kim's planned public reunion at Kris' Christmas party with Pete, who has seen her sporadically over the past few weeks as the couple live on opposite coasts, could also lead to some awkwardness. The source told E! News that Kanye "Ye" West, Kim's ex and the father of their four kids, is also invited to the party, adding, "There is a possibility they will both be there."
Kim filed for divorce from Ye in February. He has in recent weeks publicly pleaded for a reconciliation and while his ex has continued to attend his shows with their kids in a gesture of support for him, she recently filed papers for the divorce case to drop his last name and become legally single. She also states in the documents, "There is no possibility of saving the marriage through counseling or other means." Meanwhile, the rap artist has been "hanging out" with model Vinetria, a source told E! News this week, following a summer romance with model Irina Shayk.
If Ye does attend the Christmas party and bumps into Pete, it would not mark the first time they have met. In 2018, the rap artist performed on SNL. This past October, Ye accompanied Kim to New York City to help her prepare for her SNL hosting debut and was in the audience when she performed her monologue. Also during the episode, Kim and Pete shared a kiss on the lips in an Aladdin-themed sketch.
Weeks later, the two stepped out for a few joint outings and in November, they celebrated his 28th birthday party together, along with her mom. E! News soon confirmed that Kim and Pete are dating.
The two, who live on opposite coasts, continued to maintain a long-distance romance and were last seen together in Los Angeles in late November, when they met a tourist and took selfies with him.
And Kim and Ye have even hung out with Pete at the same time before. In January 2019, the three, along with Timothée Chalamet, celebrated Kid Cudi's birthday at the restaurant Nobu in Malibu, Calif.
"Kim and Kanye [are] the cutest couple ever. Very, very sweet people," Pete said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon the following April. "I had a really good time with them."