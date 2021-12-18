Katherine Schwarzenegger Showcases Baby Bump After News She's Expecting Baby No. 2 With Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger is bumping around!
The Gift of Forgiveness author showed off her baby bump during an afternoon outing in Los Angeles on Thursday, Dec. 17, the same day news broke that she and Chris Pratt were expecting their second child together.
The 32-year-old daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver looked effortlessly chic as she stepped out for a coffee run wearing black overalls that she paired with a beige long-sleeve shift, black slides and matching sunglasses. As for her glam? Katherine rocked a wavy half-up, half-down hairstyle.
Earlier this week, multiple sources told People that the couple was expecting another baby together. However, Katherine and Chris have yet to publicly announce the news themselves.
Back in July, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor revealed on E! News' Daily Pop that he would love to expand his family. He and Katherine are parents to 14-month-old daughter Lyla Maria, and he co-parents his son Jack, 9, with ex-wife Anna Faris.
"I would love to have more, as many as the man upstairs will provide," the Marvel star expressed. "We'll do it. I'll probably have to talk to Katherine about that but my plan is, let's go."
The actor also opened up about fatherhood, saying, "It's really beautiful. I think having a second child really emphasizes what was unique about your first child because when you have one kid, you just take for granted all their growth and development. You just assume all children are that way."
Chris explained how becoming a #girldad has slightly changed his parenting style.
"I react maybe a little differently. I don't roughhouse quite as much as I did. I kind of just want to cuddle both of them," he shared, adding the one thing that has remained the same. "The high common denominator is just kind of this unquenchable desire to want to be close to them, be next to them, to protect them and love them. It's the best."
In May, Katherine gushed over Chris' parenting skills, telling Drew Barrymore on her eponymous talk show, "It's so beautiful to be able to watch him step into this new role of being a girl dad. He's the best husband and best dad. I feel so grateful every single day for him."
The new mom also took a moment to rave about her daughter.
"She's just the cutest little angel I've ever seen, and I'm obsessed with her as I'm sure most parents say about their children," she told Drew. "It's the most fun role and experience that I've ever had and I love absolutely every single minute of it. It's been such a joy, she's perfect."
E! News previously reached out to the couple's reps for comment.