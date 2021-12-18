Olivia Munn Gives Birth: Look Back at Her and John Mulaney's Whirlwind Romance

Wanna Hang?

In a January 2015 HuffPost Live interview, which took place more than six months after she began dating Aaron Rodgers, Olivia recalled being at a wedding with John and his then-fiancée, Anna Marie Tendler, saying, "and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, do you and your fiancèe want to go have dinner or something and go hang out?" (John and Anna wed in 2014.)

Olivia also said she kept approaching him at the wedding, adding, "I was just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him."

The actress said she later sent John an email but that he did not reply. "I might've got the wrong email—probably," she told HuffPost Live. "That's what I tell myself."