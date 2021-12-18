Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry Reveals the Reason Why Doesn't Get Her Kids Christmas Presents

Kailyn Lowry recently opened up about her unconventional holiday tradition.
Just one week before celebrating Christmas, the Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram Stories on Thursday, Dec. 17, to reveal that she's doesn't get her four kids presents for the holiday.
As fans may know, Kailyn is a mom to 11-year-old Isaac Rivera, who she welcomed with ex Joe Rivera on the first season of Teen Mom, and Lincoln Marshall, who she shares with ex Javi Marroquin. She and ex Chris Lopez also share Lux Russell, 4, Romello Creed, 14 months.
The reality TV personality explained the reason behind her decision during an Instagram Story Q&A.
"Do you get your dogs Christmas presents like I do?" one follower asked, to which Kailyn candidly replied, "I don't even get my kids Christmas presents."
Her response appeared to draw attention, with one person asking for further clarification, "Wait you don't get your kids christmas presents."
"Not from me, no," the 29-year-old MTV star wrote, adding, "Some of you are curious and some of you are really upset about this. Just know my kids are not going without. Let them have something they only do at their dads."
When someone asked for more details about why she doesn't get her children presents, Kailyn explained, "I have gone over this many times, but I got tired of fighting [with] the dads [about] it & gave it up."
"Everytime I got the kids for Christmas my other family members were on opposite years with their families/kids & we started doing big vacations about 5 years ago," she continued. "So Christmas can be with their dads & they don't have to worry about splitting it."
Kailyn said her kids "look forward to our family vacation every year," adding, "My kids don't want or need for [sic] anything & I am thankful for that. Maybe one day we will celebrate without gifts on another day."
Last November, Kailyn revealed she was spending the holidays alone during her and co-host Lindsie Chrisley's Coffee Convos podcast. At the time, Lindsie asked if the Teen Mom star was going to do any gift exchanges with her kids.
"We're not doing anything," Kailyn responded. "I'm just not gonna have them. So, they don't have to get each other stuff...I might ask them, 'Do they want to get each other anything for Christmas?' And if they say yes, then I would just obviously facilitate that."
Even though Lindsie said she understood Kailyn's decision, she also admitted that she would be "devastated" by the arrangement.
"It is kind of sad, and I get that. I definitely get that," Kailyn explained. "I just feel like it's a lot. And the amount of money that I was spending on Christmas gifts and then I was only getting them for half the day and then I had to share."
She added, "I don't get to go to my family because my family, Jo's family and Javi's family are all in different areas and then when we added Chris to the mix."
According to Kailyn, "there was just so much going on" and she felt there wasn't going to be "three happy dad situations."