11 Can't-Miss Deals From Coach Outlet's Last Big Weekend Sale Before Christmas

This is it, shoppers. We have finally reached the last weekend before Christmas. If you don't want to deal with huge crowds and long lines at the mall, we've got a really good sale that you can shop from the comfort of your own home.

Coach Outlet is having holiday sale where you can find deals up to 70% off and take an additional 15% off sitewide. It's their last big weekend sale before Christmas, so definitely take advantage of these discounts while you can.

There are a ton of cute new additions worth checking out like the Lane shoulder bag in blocked signature canvas, which is super classy. There's also something about the Kenley backpack in the bold sport blue that's really captured our attention. Both items are an extra 15% off right now.

But if you really want to score some jaw-dropping deals, we highly recommend checking out their clearance section. For instance, the top-rated Dempsey carryall with the large Coach patch is on sale for just $96. That's an amazing discount considering its list price is nearly $400. If you're a fan of Coach's highly popular City Tote, they have a version with buffalo plaid for only $89 right now. There's nothing we love more than a sale on top of a sale!

We've rounded up several deals we think are worth snapping up right now. Check those out below.