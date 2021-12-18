11 Can't-Miss Deals From Coach Outlet's Last Big Weekend Sale Before Christmas

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
This is it, shoppers. We have finally reached the last weekend before Christmas. If you don't want to deal with huge crowds and long lines at the mall, we've got a really good sale that you can shop from the comfort of your own home.
Coach Outlet is having holiday sale where you can find deals up to 70% off and take an additional 15% off sitewide. It's their last big weekend sale before Christmas, so definitely take advantage of these discounts while you can.
There are a ton of cute new additions worth checking out like the Lane shoulder bag in blocked signature canvas, which is super classy. There's also something about the Kenley backpack in the bold sport blue that's really captured our attention. Both items are an extra 15% off right now.
But if you really want to score some jaw-dropping deals, we highly recommend checking out their clearance section. For instance, the top-rated Dempsey carryall with the large Coach patch is on sale for just $96. That's an amazing discount considering its list price is nearly $400. If you're a fan of Coach's highly popular City Tote, they have a version with buffalo plaid for only $89 right now. There's nothing we love more than a sale on top of a sale!
We've rounded up several deals we think are worth snapping up right now. Check those out below.
Coach Boxed Corner Zip Wristlet With Snowman Print
Missed someone on your list? This ready to gift set comes with Coach's corner zip wristlet in an adorable snowman print and two small Coach charms. It's valued at $128, but you can score this for just $32. You can get this gift set in solid colors as well.
Coach City Tote With Floral Bow Print
Coach took their shopper-fave City Tote and gave it a nice floral twist. It's a great piece to have once spring comes, and right now it's on sale for just $89.
Coach City Tote With Pop Floral Print
We are in love with the pretty pop floral print on this tote. Coach's City Totes are large and spacious, so you could definitely use this for work or a weekend out. It's just a great one to have once the season hits.
Coach Kenley Backpack
We love how sleek and structured Coach's Kenley backpacks are, and we love it even more in this sport blue color. If that's not to your liking, there's also white and black.
Coach Pepper Satchel In Signature Canvas
The Pepper satchel in signature canvas is full of surprises. It's super sophisticated in the front, and gets a little wild once you turn it to the side. Check it out! You'll see what we mean.
Coach Klare Crossbody In Signature Canvas
We're really loving the Klare crossbody in signature canvas. Like the above, it features a section of snake-embossed leather. It's just enough to give the bag a bit of an edge. Right now, it's on sale for $143.
Coach Mini Brynn Crossbody
Coach's mini Brynn crossbody bags are a must-have for your closet. They just go so well with anything! They come in three colors: ginger, black and sparkly red. Right now, it's on sale for a little over $100.
Coach Jes Crossbody
The Jes crossbody is a favorite among Coach shoppers. In fact, one reviewer said it was the best among all Coach bags, while others said they absolutely love it. It's a good sized crossbody that you can bring everywhere. It comes in two colors: sport blue and shell pink. Both of which would give your outfit a nice pop of color.
Coach Camera Bag With Horse And Carriage
We're really liking Coach's horse and carriage line. It's definitely unique compared to their other offerings. This camera bag comes in three colors and is on sale for a little over $100.
Coach Rowan File Bag
You can't go wrong with Coach's Rowan file bag. We love it because it's easy to throw on, it can fit a surprising amount of things and it's just the right size. It comes in multiple colors and you may want to get your hands on more than one.
