The 13 Best Under $50 Deals From J.Crew's Last-Minute Gift Sale

As crazy as it seems, Christmas is officially one week away. Whether you still have people to shop for or you're looking to give your winter wardrobe a nice little refresh, we've got a weekend sale that you should definitely check out.
J.Crew is having a last-minute gift sale where you can find deals on gift picks for women, men and kids starting at $19. In addition to that, you can also take an extra 50% off sale styles using the code GIFTY at checkout.
If you're looking for a new winter coat, it's the perfect time to shop. You can score the gorgeous Summit Parka, which is nearly $400 originally, for just $120 this weekend. If you're in the market for a cozy puffer, the super cute Snowday puffer jacket with a teddy sherpa trim is just $90 right now. It's a highly popular piece that's quickly selling out in several sizes and colors. Be sure to snag this while you can.
There are so many amazing deals right now, many of which are under $50. We've rounded up the best under $50 deals at J.Crew we could find. Check those out below.
J.Crew Slouchy Boyfriend Jean in Paulette Wash
There's no better time to shop new jeans for 2022. These trendy slouchy boyfriend jeans from J.Crew are originally $148, but right now you can snag a pair (or two!) for just $29.
J.Crew Nylon Puffer Trapper Hat with PrimaLoft and Sherpa Lining
This puffer trapper hat will keep your head nice and warm all winter long. It features J.Crew's signature eco-friendly PrimaLoft and a sherpa lining. It comes in black and olive green, and it's on sale for less than $20.
Fair Isle Cropped Crewneck Sweater
J.Crew has some of the best sweaters out there, and we're loving the pattern on this Fair Isle cropped crewneck. Even better, it's less than $30!
J.Crew Curved Cable-Knit Sweater
This curved cable-knit sweater is a must for your closet this winter. It's a super popular item right now that over 1,500 people have looked at in the past day. It comes in two colors and it's on sale for less than $50. For a sweater that retails for nearly $130, that's an amazing deal.
J.Crew Merino Wool Metallic Turtleneck Sweater
J.Crew took their classic merino wool turtleneck and gave it a chic metallic twist. This piece is perfect for a night out!
J.Crew Diamond-Checked Cropped Crewneck Sweater
This beautiful cropped sweater is made of a soft, fuzzy alpaca blend. It comes in two colors, and it's just a cute piece to have in your wardrobe this winter.
J.Crew Flannel Pajama Short Set in Good Tidings Plaid
J.Crew has some really great deals on pajama sets right now like this short set in Good Tidings plaid. It's originally $98, but you can snag this for just $23! Be sure to order this before the weekend is over in order to receive by Christmas.
J. Crew Lightweight Waffle Base-Layer Henley
Henleys are a must-have because they just look good on everyone. These ones from J.Crew come in multiple colors, and are on sale for just $20. Since it's winter, this is another hot item that's selling out fast. We highly suggest adding this to your bag ASAP.
J.Crew Button-Shoulder Crewneck Sweater
These classic crewneck sweaters feature a stylish button-shoulder. We love that you can wear these dressed up or down, they're so versatile. You'll be reaching for this one over and over this season.
J.Crew Relaxed Saddle Sleeve Crewneck Sweater
If you love the relaxed, oversized sweater look, definitely check out this crewneck sweater from J.Crew. It's a shopper-fave that comes in five colors. Right now it's on sale for $32. Over 2,000 have looked at this in the past day and several sizes and colors have already sold out. Be sure to get yours while you can.
J.Crew Mockneck Silk-Blend Sweater with Ribbed Trim
J.Crew's mockneck silk-blend sweater with ribbed trim is a must-have for your closet during this time of the year. It's a great piece to wear under jackets, sweaters or blazers. You can choose between seven colors including red, indigo and black. It's on sale for $30.
J.Crew Stretch-Wool Cropped Cable-Knit Cardigan Sweater
We immediately fell in love with this cropped cable-knit cardigan. It's so cute, comes in two colors and J.Crew shoppers say it's flattering, warm and looks more expensive than it is. Right now, it's on sale for less than $50.
J.Crew Puff-Sleeve Crewneck Sweater in Supersoft Yarn
There's nothing we love more on a sweater than cute puff sleeves. This one from J.Crew is made using their signature Supersoft yarn, it comes in six colors, and it's only $29 right now. A great price for a must-have piece!
