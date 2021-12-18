E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Score Up to 50% Off at Reformation This Weekend

Someone please take our credit card away from us because we are about to spend all of our money at Reformation!

By Emily Spain Dec 18, 2021 1:00 PM
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

You made it to the weekend! Now it's time to treat yourself and finish up your holiday shopping.

While there are tons of sales going on this weekend, you definitely don't want to miss out on Reformation's sale where you can score up to 50% off on bestselling styles. Stock up on statement denim, beautiful dresses, shoes, outerwear and call it a gift to yourself!

Whether your wardrobe could use some newness or you have a fashionista on your list, we rounded up 11 sale finds that we think you'll be just as obsessed with as we are.

Scroll below to save!

This Weekend's Best Sales & Deals: Coach Outlet, Bed Bath & Beyond, Express & More

Cora Shrunken Denim Jacket

Make your own headlines with this denim jacket covered in a chic newspaper print!

$148
$74
Reformation

Auguste Dress

We are obsessed with this ribbed dress! You can dress it up or down, and you'll make a fashionable statement either way.

$168
$118
Reformation

1
Exclusive

Maralee Nichols Breaks Silence on Secret Romance With Tristan Thompson

2

Reese Witherspoon Reacts to Matthew McConaughey Having A Crush On Her

3
Exclusive

Prepare to LOL Over Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia's New Milestone

Peyton Snake High Rise Bootcut Jeans

Show off your fierce side with these snakeskin jeans

$188
$94
Reformation

Yale Waffle Zip

Available in four merry and bright hues, this quarter zip pullover will keep you warm and stylish during your winter break.

$78
$39
Reformation

Pina Top

You can never have too many bodysuits! We love the fitted bodice and adjustable tie straps on this one.

$148
$104
Reformation

Julius Dress

Score $149 off this stylish dress! Wear it on its own or pair it with a leather jacket for an even chicer look.

$298
$149
Reformation

Reign Top

It's giving Bridgerton, and we are so here for it! This top has a slim fit through the bodice with a looser fit in the sleeve because you should never have to sacrifice comfort for style.

$148
$104
Reformation

Assunta Strappy Block Heel Mule

These strappy mules are perfect for a night out, day at the office or brunch with the girls!

$198
$99
Reformation

Cynthia Shadow High Rise Long Jeans

Add some newness to your denim rotation! We love how these sustainable, high-waist jeans have a longer hemline to give you supermodel looking legs.

$198
$99
Reformation

Caitlin Cashmere Two Piece Set

Want to give your loved one something that will really wow? Look no further than this two-piece cashmere set. It's ideal for chilly winter days or feeling put together while working from home.

$278
$167
Reformation

Oasis High Rise Straight Jeans

With a high waist and relaxed fit in leg, you'll look snatched in these jeans! Plus, how fun is the print?!

$188
$113
Reformation

Ready for more deals? Here's how to save big on a Theragun in time for Christmas!

