Here's Where Tyler Cameron Stands With Hannah Brown After Her Bombshell Memoir

Hannah Brown's juicy memoir may not be under Tyler Cameron's holiday tree this year.
Close to a month after The Bachelorette star released her first book God Bless This Mess, some fans may be wondering if some of her most famous exes have picked up a copy for themselves to enjoy. During an exclusive interview with E! News, Tyler revealed he has not read the book. At the same time, he has nothing but love for his ex.
"I think she's good. I think she's doing okay," he said on Dec. 17. "She's got a good man it sounds like. We're cool. I wish her all the best."
The reality star added, "There are books I'm trying to read right now. That has not reached the list yet. If someone gets it for me [this holiday], it will be pretty funny I will say that."
In her memoir, Hannah looked back on her experience as ABC's Bachelorette where she dated Tyler during the season.
While Tyler didn't receive Hannah's final rose, they continued a friendship outside of the show until things got complicated. As Hannah wrote in her book, she always felt like "his bench girl...the backup player who never got to play in the game." She is now dating model Adam Woolard.
For now, Tyler is hoping to avoid any drama this holiday season. For a man that likes to give gifts instead of receive them, he partnered up with Visible as the wireless service prepares to give anyone family plan savings without any family needed.
As for whether or not Tyler is trying to get a girl's digits this holiday season, the Bachelor Nation star confirmed he is single.
"I'm working on myself and putting myself out there again. I'm open," he said. "I'm hoping that I find someone special and if it works out, great. If it doesn't, it is what it is."
He also continues to root for old and new relationships in Bachelor Nation. As one of Matt James' closest friends, Tyler approves of his relationship with Rachael Kirkconnell.
And while he hasn't met any of Michelle Young's suitors ahead of The Bachelorette's finale on Dec. 21, he has some words of wisdom.
"Focus on yourself and your relationship," he said. "Don't let all of the naysayers get into your head. Relationships are about two people and it's about taking care of each other. The only thing that matters is you two. Focus on that and you'll be strong."