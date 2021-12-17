Hurry, Don't Miss These Holiday Theragun Deals!

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's crunch time, shoppers! With Christmas just a week away, this is your last weekend to get your shopping done online. If you're looking to give something that is guaranteed to please, we've got a sale that you definitely don't want to miss out on.
Theragun, the elite handheld massage gun that professional athletes and celebrities use to relieve muscle tension, is on sale right now for up to $150 off. So you can score amazing discounts on the Pro, Elite, and Prime models, as well as the Wave Roller, Wave Duo, and Wave Solo. You don't even have to be a professional athlete to reap the benefits of these massagers. If you're someone who gets shoulder stiffness from sitting at a desk all day, a Theragun would be perfect for you.
If you or someone you know could benefit from having a Theragun in their life, don't hesitate to shop now. The sale only lasts until Dec. 19, so scroll on to learn more and shop.
Theragun PRO
The Theragun Pro is a top of the line deep muscle treatment that helps to release stress and tension in the muscles, assist with muscle recovery and soothe discomfort. This model is especially great for athletes. It's usually $600, but you can snag this for under $450.
Theragun Elite
The Theragun Elite is quieter than any other massage device you've ever used, and was designed to work much better to relieve muscle soreness. It has a 120-minute battery life, comes with five speeds and can be controlled via Bluetooth. During this holiday sale, you can get it for $100 off.
Theragun Prime
If you want a premium, high-quality handheld massager and you're new to percussive therapy, the Theragun Prime is a great option for you. It can help soothe everyday aches and pains, and it's on sale for $249.
Theragun Wave Roller
The Wave Roller is a full-body foam roller that features five customized vibration settings, Bluetooth connectivity and a three-hour battery life. It was designed for relieving tension in large muscle groups. It's on sale this weekend for $50 off.
Theragun Wave Duo
If you struggle with neck or back pain, the Theragun Wave Duo is a great option for you. It features a unique shape that can perfectly target muscles in the back and neck. You can even use it on the calves, hamstrings and glutes. Right now, you can save $20.
Theragun Wave Solo
The Theragun Wave Solo is the perfect little massager to bring to work whenever you need a little bit of relief in the middle of the day. It's super quiet, comes with three customizable vibration frequencies and has a 120-minute battery life. It's a gift that anyone would love to receive this year. Right now, it's on sale for $59.
