Miss America 2022 Explains How Megan Hilty Inspired the “Underdog” in Her

Watch : Gretchen Carlson Defends Miss America Swimsuit Changes

Emma Broyles sang "Let Me Be Your Star" during the Miss America competition this week and, boy, did her wish come true.

The pageant icon and Miss Alaska titleholder took the crown during the show on Thursday, Dec. 16, becoming Miss America 2022.

During the ceremony, which is streaming on Peacock, Emma showed off her voice while singing the powerful number "Let Me Be Your Star" from the NBC show Smash. Though the series ended in 2013, Emma remains a fan of actress Megan Hilty, whose character Ivy Lynn competes with Katharine McPhee's Karen Cartwright to land the role of Marilyn Monroe in a new Broadway musical.

For Miss America, Smash has long been a source of inspiration. In an exclusive interview with E! News, Emma said she sang "They Just Keep Moving the Line," another Smash song, at Miss America's Outstanding Teen competition.

This time, she chose another standout from the show, saying "Let Me Be Your Star" really "resonated" with her.