Emily in Paris Stars Reflect on That Season One Betrayal & Respond to Fans' Threesome Hopes

Watch : "Emily in Paris" Cast REACT to Fans' Threesome Plea

Emily in Paris may be Netflix's hit comedy, but there's still plenty of drama to revel in.

In fact, season two is set to pick up with Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) reeling from her decision to sleep with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), who had just split from Camille (Camille Razat). While we can understand Emily's guilt, we can't help but wonder if her dalliance with Gabriel was actually wrong.

So we turned to the source and asked the actors who play Gabriel and Camille to weigh in on this situation. "We were on a break," Bravo first exclaimed, referencing the iconic line from Friends. Though, in actuality, Bravo believes what his character did was not ok.

"Even if technically he's not with Camille anymore," he explained, "you cannot jump into something else like this. It's morally wrong I think."

Nonetheless, Bravo does understand how Gabriel found himself in this situation, adding, "Then again, there's so much passion and desire. Who knows how much principals and values you can still hold onto when you're in the middle of that amount of passion and love. Sometimes you just want to live, you just want to feel alive."