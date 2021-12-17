Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp and His Family React to His Ivy League College Acceptance Moment

Watch : Noah Scnapp & Gaten Matarazzo Stay Tight Lipped About "Stranger Things"

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp is all grown up and going to college!

On Friday, Dec. 17, the 17-year-old actor posted a TikTok video of himself and his family reacting to finding out that he has been accepted to the University of Pennsylvania, ranked the No. 5 Ivy League school and No. 8 national university by U.S. News & World Report.

Noah, who was born and raised in New York, captioned the clip, "#UPENN2026 BABY"

In the video, set to OneRepublic's 2013 song "I Lived," the former child star, his twin sister Chloe Schnapp and their parents, Mitchell and Karine Schnapp, stare at a computer screen and erupt in cheers and dance around upon finding out the happy news.

As Noah, Chloe and their mom continue dancing, the teens' dad pops back to read the screen, a giant smile on his face.

The clip follows a growing trend of social media videos showing high school students and their families' joyous reactions to receiving acceptance letters from the colleges of their choice.