Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp and His Family React to His Ivy League College Acceptance Moment

Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers on Stranger Things, shared a video of him and his family reacting adorably to news of his acceptance into a prestigious university.

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp is all grown up and going to college!

On Friday, Dec. 17, the 17-year-old actor posted a TikTok video of himself and his family reacting to finding out that he has been accepted to the University of Pennsylvania, ranked the No. 5 Ivy League school and No. 8 national university by U.S. News & World Report.

Noah, who was born and raised in New York, captioned the clip, "#UPENN2026 BABY"

In the video, set to OneRepublic's 2013 song "I Lived," the former child star, his twin sister Chloe Schnapp and their parents, Mitchell and Karine Schnapp, stare at a computer screen and erupt in cheers and dance around upon finding out the happy news.

As Noah, Chloe and their mom continue dancing, the teens' dad pops back to read the screen, a giant smile on his face.

The clip follows a growing trend of social media videos showing high school students and their families' joyous reactions to receiving acceptance letters from the colleges of their choice.

photos
Stranger Things Season 4: Everything We Know So Far

Last December, Chloe posted on her TikTok a video appearing to show her, Noah and their dad reacting with joy to the actor seemingly getting accepted into Harvard University's class of 2025. She later wrote in the comments, "It's a joke don't worry."

TikTok / Noah Schnapp

Following Noah's recent TikTok, Chloe congratulated her twin brother on her Instagram Story, sharing a throwback photo of Noah on a Hoverboard and writing, "THIS KID IS OFF TO UPENN!!!"

TikTok / Noah Schnapp

She also posted more pics of the two, writing, "I could not be more proud of you...but pls don't leave me."

TikTok / Noah Schnapp

"I can't wait to watch you do big things in life," she added. "Seriously tho how am I gonna live w out u 24/7 in my room."

Instagram / Chloe Schnapp

She posted a video of Noah dancing in his chair at a restaurant while holding a piece of food in his mouth.

Instagram / Chloe Schnapp

"Party this hard next year," she wrote. "I love u...visit me every day pls...go mf Quakers!"

Instagram / Chloe Schnapp

Noah is best known for his role as Will Byers, the youngest son of Winona Ryder's character, on the Netflix '80s-era supernatural series Stranger Things, which debuted in 2016. Earlier this fall, the cast finished filming the fourth season, which is set to premiere in mid-2022.

