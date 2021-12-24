Emily in Paris Stars Reveal Whether They're Team Gabriel or Team Alfie

Mon dieu! We're really torn over Emily's romantic situation in season two of Emily in Paris.
After Emily (Lily Collins) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) slept together at the end of season one, we thought the pair might finally get together in the new season. Instead, Emily chose to bury her feelings for Gabriel in order to not further betray her friend Camille (Camille Razat), who had recently broken up with the French chef.
While we initially had mixed feelings about Emily's decision, we were soon satisfied with the American expat's single status, as it allowed for the oh-so-charming Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) to be introduced. Sarcastic, straightforward and drama-free, British Alfie was the exact opposite of Gabriel, and exactly what Emily needed this season.
However, as the season came to a close, Emily found herself being pulled in two directions: try long-distance with Alfie or attempt to make things work with Gabriel. Unfortunately, Emily went on to find out that Gabriel and Camille had reconnected, but we digress...
This love square has us wondering whether Gabriel or Alfie is better for Emily. And so, we turned to the actors who play Gabriel, Camille and Alfie to decide who is the better match for Emily—and their answers may surprise you.
Taking a neutral stance, Bravo shared to E! News, "It's hard for me to say who's a better match because they are such different characters. Gabriel, he's just this lost, hopeless romantic, passionate guy. And Alfie is very down-to-earth and is working in finance. It's two different worlds. I cannot answer this question, just as much as Emily cannot answer this question."
Though Laviscount also tried to keep his answer neutral, his pro-Alfie stance soon came through. "I think Emily needs someone that can just take her out of her bubble of working so hard," he said. "I think Alfie gives her a great gateway to just be free and open and just to explore herself for herself without having to worry about anyone else. She can just be herself with Alfie. So if Alfie is that guy for her long-term, who knows?"
As for Razat? She took a more definitive stance, declaring that Emily should stay with Alfie so she "can get my man back."
"I think Alfie is great," she continued. "And I think he's a great match because he's very genuinely funny. And he makes her laugh. Gabriel doesn't make her laugh so much. It's a different type of relationship. And I think Emily needs someone that makes her laugh."
Do you agree? Cast your vote below on whether you're Team Gabriel or Team Alfie.
Emily in Paris: Alfie vs. Gabriel
Season two of Emily in Paris is available to stream now.