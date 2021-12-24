Emily in Paris Stars Reveal Whether They're Team Gabriel or Team Alfie

Mon dieu! We're really torn over Emily's romantic situation in season two of Emily in Paris.

After Emily (Lily Collins) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) slept together at the end of season one, we thought the pair might finally get together in the new season. Instead, Emily chose to bury her feelings for Gabriel in order to not further betray her friend Camille (Camille Razat), who had recently broken up with the French chef.

While we initially had mixed feelings about Emily's decision, we were soon satisfied with the American expat's single status, as it allowed for the oh-so-charming Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) to be introduced. Sarcastic, straightforward and drama-free, British Alfie was the exact opposite of Gabriel, and exactly what Emily needed this season.

However, as the season came to a close, Emily found herself being pulled in two directions: try long-distance with Alfie or attempt to make things work with Gabriel. Unfortunately, Emily went on to find out that Gabriel and Camille had reconnected, but we digress...

This love square has us wondering whether Gabriel or Alfie is better for Emily. And so, we turned to the actors who play Gabriel, Camille and Alfie to decide who is the better match for Emily—and their answers may surprise you.