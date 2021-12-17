Chad Michael Murray Shares His Idea For a One Tree Hill Reboot

Watch : Chad Michael Murray Teases "One Tree Hill" Reunion

Gossip Girl, Sex and the City, Gilmore Girls... It seems to be only a matter of time before the cast of One Tree Hill officially reunites.

Chad Michael Murray, who played Lucas Scott for nearly a decade, likely gets asked on the daily about potential plans to revitalize the beloved show.

When E! News exclusively spoke with the Cinderella Story actor about the true possibility of a One Tree Hill reunion or reboot, fans received some exciting news.

"I can't imagine that it won't, at some point," he shared after a laugh, later adding, "We get asked all the time. I know I do. And I know Hilarie [Burton] does, and I see everybody at least once or twice a year."

Murray, 40, told E! News, "I got to imagine at some point, there would be some version of it."

In fact, he already has a storyline he's been working on. "I have an idea that's been bouncing around in my head to do a new generation of this show, dealing with today's issue," he explained. "There's just so many things now that are so very different than it was back in the early aughts. So, you can do issues that are relating to children and kids that [they] are dealing in high school today."