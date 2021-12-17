Chad Michael Murray Shares His Idea For a One Tree Hill Reboot

Gossip Girl, Sex and the City, Gilmore Girls... It seems to be only a matter of time before the cast of One Tree Hill officially reunites.
Chad Michael Murray, who played Lucas Scott for nearly a decade, likely gets asked on the daily about potential plans to revitalize the beloved show.
When E! News exclusively spoke with the Cinderella Story actor about the true possibility of a One Tree Hill reunion or reboot, fans received some exciting news.
"I can't imagine that it won't, at some point," he shared after a laugh, later adding, "We get asked all the time. I know I do. And I know Hilarie [Burton] does, and I see everybody at least once or twice a year."
Murray, 40, told E! News, "I got to imagine at some point, there would be some version of it."
In fact, he already has a storyline he's been working on. "I have an idea that's been bouncing around in my head to do a new generation of this show, dealing with today's issue," he explained. "There's just so many things now that are so very different than it was back in the early aughts. So, you can do issues that are relating to children and kids that [they] are dealing in high school today."
He said it's only a matter of finding the "right team" and pulling some people "out of whatever it is that they're doing," noting, "Everyone's got hands in so many other things, and then get everyone together and go."
He's also been busy, most recently starring in Fortress, which hit select theaters and On Demand on Friday, Dec. 17.
Despite their separate projects, Murray revealed that he still keeps in touch with the One Tree Hill fam—with a group text!
"The group text is about to blow up because it's almost Christmas," he shared. "Literally Christmas, I think I get about 64 messages on the group chain from everybody, just going back and forth, back and forth, back and forth. When you look at your phone, you got 64 texts: 'I don't know that many people. OK, it's all of them.'"
In the meantime, he said the cast is planning to get together soon in Paris, because "France has got a very rabid fan base" for One Tree Hill.
But Murray joked that if any kind of reunion is on the horizon, it better be soon. "I mean, as you could see, I'm getting a little grey in the tooth or whatever they say. Long in the tooth? Grey in the beard?" he teased.
The star, who sported a full beard for his interview, shared that he's been growing out his facial hair but has plans to shave it soon.
"I had surgery. I had to check out for the rest of the year," he said. "I made a rule. I made a deal with myself. I said I'm not shaving until I can run again. Like that's my rule. That will keep me going."
But things took a turn: "Then it started to get itchy, and then it started to just get ridiculous and unruly. To where, I never used to comb my hair. Yeah, but I'm having to comb my beard," the star said, calling his beard a "super pain in the ass."
However, his look has been put to good use when it comes to the spirit of Christmas. "Long story short, 'tis the holiday season and you know what? Let's go and do full Santa," he said. "We did a toy drive [this week] and went completely white everything and [I] was Nick Jr. [I'm] not old enough to be Santa quite yet, but I can be Santa's son."
His two kids (who he shares with wife Sarah Roemer) joined as well. "They went," he said. "We want to teach them a thing or two about giving back."
As for his latest project, Murray explained how he prepared for playing a villain onscreen in Fortress, co-starring Bruce Willis.
"Even your own negative traits that you're not such a fan of," he said, "you go on to put that in there and you just borrow a little traits from people you see people watching you throw them all in and, and that's really what Balzary is, he's kind of this conglomerate of all these ideas that I had and all together."
He's "had the pleasure of working" with Willis a few times in the past. "We've created rapport, and it's so humbling to know that you're looking at your childhood hero," Murray reflected. "Yeah, to have the opportunity now to have an artistic relationship and that's what we've gotten to it's not like, you don't have to kind of contain your excitement anymore."
Fortress will also be available on Blu-Ray and DVD on Dec. 21.