Here’s Your First Look at the Shocking Real Housewives of New Jersey Trailer

It's about to get table-flipping wild because The Real Housewives of New Jersey is back and E! News has the exclusive first look at the new trailer!

This time, though, it's clear not just the Giudice family is dealing with drama during season 12, premiering Thursday, Feb. 1. Jennifer Aydin grapples with calling her marriage quits after a family secret is revealed, saying through tears that if her husband Bill Aydin "doesn't want to be in this marriage, he doesn't need to do me any favors."

New friend-of Traci Johnson joins the cast—and brings her star power as the wife of former NFL player, Tiki Barber—but her own marital issues are revisited after witnessing Jennifer's struggles.

And even exes can't seem to mend things: Teresa Giudice is caught in the middle of daughter Gia Giudice and brother Joe Gorga with defending her ex-husband Joe Giudice.

"Your brother is saying things about dad," Gia tells Teresa, as Joe feels the icy reception from his niece.

"She looks at me like I'm the devil," Joe states. "Her father was the devil."

As Teresa tells sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, "You ask for loyalty, you get loyalty," before adding that she "hates fighting with my family."