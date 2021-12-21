E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Call the Paparazzi, This Lady Gaga Tribute Artist Is a Star With "Just Dance" Clash Performance

We're on the "Edge of Glory" watching Lady Gaga tribute artist Erika Moul stun in the season finale of E!'s Clash of the Cover Bands. See the exclusive sneak peek.

Watch: Lady Gaga Cover Band's FLASHY "Just Dance" Performance

It's time for a round of "Applause"! 

Lady Gaga tribute artist Erika Moul gives it her all in a stunning rendition of "Just Dance" during a sneak peek at the Clash of the Cover Bands season finale, airing tomorrow, Wednesday, Dec. 22. The IRL Little Monster kicked her performance up a notch with a metallic—or should we say, Chromactica?—bodysuit complete with futuristic sunglasses and an asymmetrical wig. 

"Did you guys come here to party?" Erika yells between bars of the dance party favorite. "Let's go!" 

Judges Meghan Trainor, Ester Dean and Adam Lambert are all dancing in their seats, while Meghan especially shows her surprise when Erika nails a high note. All three judges give Erika a standing ovation!

The season finale of Clash pits Erika's take on Gaga against Elton John impersonator Rus Anderson. Which musician will come out on top? 

Meghan previously told E! News that Rus' performance was one of her favorites, so Erika may have tough competition.  

Fellow judge Ester added, "They all blew my mind. I think you will see that. You get to pick who's blowing your mind, and I think that's what's so dope about this show." 

E!

Ester continued, "You get to be the fans of your artists and see who has really put the dedication into it, and everybody was really, really good. It was clothes change, hair change, it was really amazing, actually. I feel like I was at the ultimate awards show, for the performance part." 

Check out Erika's "Just Dance" performance above, and tune in tomorrow to find out which tribute artist has what it takes to win it all. 

