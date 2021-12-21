Call the Paparazzi, This Lady Gaga Tribute Artist Is a Star With "Just Dance" Clash Performance

Watch : Lady Gaga Cover Band's FLASHY "Just Dance" Performance

It's time for a round of "Applause"!

Lady Gaga tribute artist Erika Moul gives it her all in a stunning rendition of "Just Dance" during a sneak peek at the Clash of the Cover Bands season finale, airing tomorrow, Wednesday, Dec. 22. The IRL Little Monster kicked her performance up a notch with a metallic—or should we say, Chromactica?—bodysuit complete with futuristic sunglasses and an asymmetrical wig.

"Did you guys come here to party?" Erika yells between bars of the dance party favorite. "Let's go!"

Judges Meghan Trainor, Ester Dean and Adam Lambert are all dancing in their seats, while Meghan especially shows her surprise when Erika nails a high note. All three judges give Erika a standing ovation!

The season finale of Clash pits Erika's take on Gaga against Elton John impersonator Rus Anderson. Which musician will come out on top?

Meghan previously told E! News that Rus' performance was one of her favorites, so Erika may have tough competition.