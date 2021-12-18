E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Why And Just Like That's Rose Says Lily's Not to Blame for Carrie's Woes

Lily York Goldenblatt seems to be the perennial weed in Carrie Bradshaw's SATC garden. Here's what her sister Rose, a.k.a. Alexa Swinton, has to say.

This flower is in need of some sunshine.

And Just Like That's Alexa Swinton sat down with E! News to reflect on the SATC universe hot topic du jour: Is Charlotte York's daughter Lily responsible for all of Carrie's problems with Big? 

OG fans have never forgotten the moment Mr. Big (Chris Noth) abandoned longtime love Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) at the altar after trying to reach Carrie on the phone in the franchise's first movie. Adorable 5-year-old Lily (played by Alexandra Fong) picked up, then promptly hung up, starting a chain reaction that ended with Carrie calling off the wedding.

Step into the future and Lily (now played by Cathy Ang) is a burgeoning piano prodigy in And Just Like That... Only, her recital coincides with a trip Carrie has planned with Big. Under pressure from Charlotte (Kristin Davis) not to miss Lily's big moment, Carrie cancels the trip and goes to the recital, leaving Big at home with the dreaded Peloton—and we all know what happens next.

So here's the question: Is Carrie secretly allergic to Lily? Some fans say yes, but blood is thicker than water.

"I do think that it was really funny because a bunch of people were quick to be like, it's Lily's fault again, and I was like, ‘Whoa, okay, whoa, whoa, Lily, wow, okay.' It was not Lily's fault," Swinton, who plays Lily's little sister, Rose, told E! News. "I think it was no one's fault….it happened to be on a day that Lily had a recital going on."

 

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO

"I think the blame on Lily came out of the thing where people were like, just so surprised, and so in awe," she goes on. "I think people are quick to want to have a known thing in an unknown area. And so, I think a bunch of the viewers are like, it's Lily's fault because then they can blame someone rather than rather than a big unknown."

 

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO

Leave it to a little sister to find the rosy side of a thorny situation. 

For more of Rose and Lily's journey, be sure to catch new episodes of And Just Like That... when it drops new episodes Thursdays on HBO Max.

