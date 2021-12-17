Don’t Miss These 80% Off Deals From Khloe Kardashian’s Brand Good American

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We love Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede's clothing brand Good American for its size-inclusive, responsibly made, innovative pieces. Their sizes range from 00 to 24 with a shopping experience that truly caters to everyone. Every item from Good American is shown on three size ranges of models, so you can really picture yourself in the clothes and find that perfect fit for you.
The leggings, jeans, tops, and jackets, are all made from high-quality fabric designed to fit every curve of your body. If you love Good American, this is the best sale of the year, with discounts up to 80% off. If you've never shopped from the brand before, this is the perfect time to give it a try. These deals are just way too good to pass up. We shared some of our favorite finds below.
Good American Better Than Suede Belted Shacket
The shacket is an incredibly versatile piece that you'll wear all the time. As the name implies, you can wear it as a shirt or a jacket. This one has snap closures and tie belt at the waist. This dusty rose color is just so beautiful and you can also get this one in black. Plus, this 75% discount is just too good to pass up.
Good American Good Legs Fray Hem Jeans
These are the ultimate sculpting jeans, made from smooth, super stretchy material that gives you more wears between washes. These also have a contoured, "gap-proof," waistband. The frayed hem detailing is a unique touch to the classic pair of jeans.
One Good American customer raved, "These are seriously AMAZING jeans!! I was skeptical but wow they blew me away. So flattering and perfect! Jeans are so hard for me to shop for but for an online pair these seriously amazed me. Recommending to all my friends! So worth the money."
Good American Skinny Strap Seamless Bodysuit & Shine Boyfriend Pant
Shape and sculpt your assets in the Skinny Strap Seamless Bodysuit. It's made from an incredibly breathable cotton. The bodysuit has a low cut square neckline and a thong back. If you're not sure what size to get, check out "The Fit" to see which option is best for you. If you love a matching set, pair this yellow bodysuit with the Shine Boyfriend Pant.
These pants have a drawstring at the waist that sits high on your stomach and a loose fit throughout. They're lined with knit, mesh fabric for increased breathability and there are pockets, which we always appreciate.
If this bronze/yellow hue isn't your vibe, there are many color options to choose from for both pieces.
Good American The Good Night Jacket
We all need a "throw-on-and-go" jacket in our wardrobe. This denim one is oversized with button front closures and distressed details. It's made from Responsible denim, which has a reduced energy footprint with significantly less water usage. These were made in solar-powered factories too. This is a purchase you can feel "good" about (pun intended).
Good American Lettuce Edge Cardigan & Lettuce Edge Baby Flare
A sexy cardigan? Yep, it's possible. This orange one is made from lightweight, breathable fabric too. If you love a coordinated look, pair it with the matching Lettuce Edge Baby Flare pants.
Both pieces are also available in cream and black.
